Frozen Drinks Market Growing at CAGR of 6.00% with Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast by 2029

Global Frozen Drinks Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Frozen Drinks Market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Frozen Drinks Market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry. Under competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Frozen Drinks Market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the frozen drinks market was valued at USD 35,539.62 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 56,644.75 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Analysis and Size

The frozen drinks category has undergone several critical shifts in response to the changing dynamic of global consumer drinking preferences and habits. Despite significant criticism the large strides made in the demand for and marketing of beverage alcohol products have earned a respectable place in this category. The demand momentum hasn’t lost much lustre as a result of the high level of convenience provided to consumers, who have been instrumental in fuelling the popularity of easy-to-make alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

Frozen drinks are non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages that have been chilled below their freezing point. These drinks are usually available frozen in markets, which means they don’t need to be refrigerated until serving time. They can be purchased in stores and served immediately after thawing on home countertops with an icebox or by adding water before serving.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Type (Alcoholic Drinks, Non-alcoholic Drinks), Application (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Food and Drink Specialists, Convenience Stores), Product Form (Ice Popsicles, Freezer Pouch Drinks)
Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
Market Players Covered Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Netherlands), Diageo PLC (UK), Halewood International Limited (UK), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Accolade Wines (Australia), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. (US), Castel Group (France), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), The Brown-Forman Corporation (US), United Brands Company, Inc. (US), PernodRicard SA (France), The Miller Brewing Company (US)

Consumers demand for convenience beverages

Rising technological advancements and product innovation

Market Players Covered:-

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Netherlands)

Diageo PLC (UK)

Halewood International Limited (UK)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Accolade Wines (Australia)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. (US)

Castel Group (France)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium)

The Brown-Forman Corporation (US)

United Brands Company, Inc. (US)

PernodRicard SA (France)

The Miller Brewing Company (US)

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey

Global Frozen Drinks Market Scope

The frozen drinks market is segmented on the basis of type, application and product form. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Alcoholic Drinks

Non-alcoholic Drinks

Application

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Food and Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Product form

Ice Popsicles

Freezer Pouch Drinks

Frozen Drinks Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumers preference for hygienic product and growing working population

A growing proportion of the population works more than one full-time job and prefers to buy ready-to-eat food rather than cook it. People are looking for health benefits from easy access drinks with high nutritional value, which would be one major factor for growth in this industry. It also reduces the likelihood of becoming ill as a result of poor hygiene while preparing meals, which can lead to illnesses such as diarrhoea or typhoid.

Innovative marketing strategies for the target consumers

Customers’ changing lifestyles, increased demand for ready-to-drink premixes from youth, the growing importance of new and ethnic flavours, and innovative advancements in marketing and promotional activities all contribute to the global frozen drinks market’s growth. The penetration of e-commerce, low prices, easy access, and the introduction of natural and health-beneficial ingredient cocktails in frozen drinks, growing investment in pubs and bars, and a variety of flavours available in frozen drinks drive global market growth for this product.

Opportunity

Emerging economies provide numerous opportunities for frozen drinks manufacturers to expand their operations. The market for ready-to-drink premixes is expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period. However, the alcohol based frozen drinks will show the most robust growth in the product category of the market. Consumers’ desire for convenience is driving companies to expand their premixes business.

Frozen Drinks Market Country Level Analysis

The frozen drinks market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and product form as referenced above.

The countries covered in the frozen drinks market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Europe dominates the frozen drinks market due to rising consumer climate and seasonal holidays such as picnics and parties, rising alcohol consumption, and rising demand for crushed ice beverages from consumers in this region.

North America is the expected region for growth in the frozen drinks market due to rising alcohol consumption, increasing R&D activities in this region, rising disposable income has increased the number of parties, and rising population has also increased demand for the product in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Frozen Drinks market Landscape

Part 04: Global Frozen Drinks market Sizing

Part 05: Global Frozen Drinks market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

