Bonsai Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 10,102.02 million and Is Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% By 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bonsai market was valued at USD 6,150 in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 10,102.02 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Bonsai plants are popular all around the world for a variety of reasons. Because of the benefits of bonsai, the practise of growing them has grown steadily since its inception. The Japanese technique of cultivating miniature replicas of large trees is so adorable that it has spawned a new plant industry. Despite the fact that bonsai cultivation is a time-consuming process, individuals are willing to spend in them.

Bonsai is a Japanese art form that involves the growing of small trees in pots to mimic the appearance and height of full-size plants. The fundamental goals of bonsai are meditation for the spectator and a joyful exercise in commitment and imagination for the grower.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Stumps Bonsai, Landscape Bonsai, Others), Application (Wholesale Bonsai, Custom Made Bonsai) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered The Bonsai Company (New Zealand), Bonsai Design Inc. (US), Lodder Bonsai BV (Netherlands), BONSAI NEWTORK JAPAN (Japan), Bonsai New Zealand (New Zealand), The Greenhouse (US), Nazmin Nursery (India), Jack Rost (Poland), Bonsaischule Wenddorf (Germany), Kaizen Bonsai Ltd. (UK), Shri Hare Krishna Nursery Farm (India), HIMALAYA AGRO FARMS (India), Ganga Nursery (India), Grow Green Bonsai (India).

Bonsai Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the bonsai market in the forecast period are as follows:

Growing inclination of the bonsai plant

Bonsai plants are becoming more popular as they require less area to develop greenery in the home, use less water, and require less upkeep which will further accelerate the market growth.

Improved quality of life

By connecting on mental, physical, and emotional levels, bonsai can improve one’s quality of life which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the bonsai market.

Advantages of plant exposure

Visual exposure to plants, on the other hand, can help to prevent sore throats, dry coughs, tension, and maintain blood pressure is further contributing the market growth.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing personal disposable income is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the bonsai market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the Bonsai market are

The Bonsai Company (New Zealand)

Bonsai Design Inc. (US)

Lodder Bonsai BV (Netherlands)

BONSAI NEWTORK JAPAN (Japan)

Bonsai New Zealand (New Zealand)

The Greenhouse (US)

Nazmin Nursery (India)

Jack Rost (Poland)

Bonsaischule Wenddorf (Germany)

Kaizen Bonsai Ltd. (UK)

Shri Hare Krishna Nursery Farm (India)

HIMALAYA AGRO FARMS (India)

Ganga Nursery (India)

Grow Green Bonsai (India)

The unprecedented health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted industrial activities. Businesses have either been forced to shut down or are experiencing massive revenue losses. To enable your business to survive these trying times, Data Bridge Market research offers comprehensive Global Bonsai Market research report based on our experience and expertise. These reports contain a detailed impact analysis of the coronavirus pandemic on the market of your concern.

Global Bonsai Market Scope and Market Size

The bonsai market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Stumps Bonsai

Landscape Bonsai

Others

Application

Wholesale Bonsai

Custom Made Bonsai

This section of this Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt

The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments

A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans

New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models

The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues

A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions

A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments

A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high-end growth in this Market

Bonsai Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The bonsai market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the bonsai market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the bonsai market due to the rise in the manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the growing adoption of advanced technology will further boost the growth of the bonsai market in the region during the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

