Apple Cider Vinegar Market Growing at CAGR of 8.6% with Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast by 2029

Conventional segment are expected to hold a larger share in the apple cider vinegar market due to its effectiveness is based on the widespread availability of ordinary apple cider vinegar through wholesalers. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the apple cider vinegar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, and was valued at USD 911.05 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 1762.70 million by 2029.

Apple cider vinegar is used in baking and also functions as a preservative to keep food, particularly pickles, fresh for longer. Furthermore, apple cider vinegar improves immunity and metabolism, aids weight loss, and many other benefits. Apple cider vinegar is being marketed as a wellness drink and supplement by a number of nutraceutical companies.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Nature (Organic, Conventional), Product Type (Filtered, Unfiltered), Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules, Tablets), End Use (B2B, B2C), Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Department Store, Super Market, Hypermarket, Specialty Store, E Commerce), Flavor (Flavored, Unflavored), Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium), Special Diet Need (Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Dairy-Free, Organic, Vegan, Wheat-Free, Fat-Free, Halal, Kosher, Natural, Sodium-Free, Sugar-Free, Zero Calorie) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Barnes Natural (US), H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC (US), Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.) (Germany), Old Dutch Mustard Company (US), Marukan Vinegar (U.S.A) Inc. (US), Aspall (UK), PepsiCo Inc. (US), General Nutrition Centers, Inc. (US), White House Foods (US), Vitane Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Swanson (US), Solana Gold Organics. (US), POMPEIAN. (US), Higher Nature Limited. (UK), Bragg Live Food Products, LLC. (US). Market Opportunities Increasing demand for the product due to its excellent benefits such as lower blood pressure, maintaining pH balance as well as blood sugar levels, weight loss reduction, and others.

Changing people’s lifestyles.

Rising health and hygiene awareness.

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the apple cider vinegar market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the Cosmetic Industry

Apple cider vinegar-containing products are becoming more popular. Apple cider vinegar shampoos, apple cider vinegar face wash, apple cider vinegar face moisturiser, and other products are available which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Health Benefits Regarding the Apple Cider Vinegar Consumption

For many years, apple cider vinegar has been used in cooking and as a home treatment. Apple cider vinegar also provides a wide range of health benefits, including antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Apple cider vinegar use decreases cholesterol, lowers blood sugar levels, and improves diabetes symptoms, according to various research studies which will further accelerate the market growth.

Growing Commercial Product Development

Apple cider vinegar is used in a variety of commercial products due to the inclusion of important minerals, vitamins, acetic acid, and citric acid. Cider vinegar is used as a flavour component in food preparation which will further contribute to the market expansion.

Opportunities

In addition, the shift in the lifestyle of the people and growing demand of product due to their excellent benefits such as lower blood pressure, maintain pH balance as well as blood sugar level, weight loss reduction is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the apple cider vinegar market in the coming years.

The unprecedented health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted industrial activities. Businesses have either been forced to shut down or are experiencing massive revenue losses. To enable your business to survive these trying times, Data Bridge Market research offers comprehensive Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market research report based on our experience and expertise. These reports contain a detailed impact analysis of the coronavirus pandemic on the market of your concern.

Recent Development

In June 2021, Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar supplements were introduced by Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., one of the oldest independent natural food firms in the United States. Bragg’s new supplement is the first in the United States to give the clinically established acetic acid dosage of 750 milligrams.

How the Report Aids Your Business Decision?

This section of this Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt

The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments

A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans

New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models

The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues

A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions

A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments

A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high-end growth in this Market

The apple cider vinegar market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, form, end use, application, distribution channel, flavour, price range, and special diet need. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

Filtered

Unfiltered

Form

Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Tablets

End Use

B2B

B2C

Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Department Store

Super Market

Hypermarket

Specialty Store

E Commerce

Flavor

Flavored

Unflavored

Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Special Diet Need

Gluten-Free

Non-GMO

Dairy-Free

Organic

Vegan

Wheat-Free

Fat-Free

Halal

Kosher

Natural

Sodium-Free

Sugar-Free

Zero Calorie

The apple cider vinegar market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, nature, product type, form, end use, application, distribution channel, flavour, price range, and special diet need as referenced above.

The countries covered in the apple cider vinegar market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the apple cider vinegar market due to the rise in the use of product in several industries. Furthermore, the increase in the food service industry will further boost the growth of the apple cider vinegar market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the apple cider vinegar market due to the rise in the health awareness amongst the increasing number of population. Moreover, the growing disposable income is further anticipated to propel the growth of the apple cider vinegar market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

