Musk’s response came on a tweet by a NASA handle on the dispatch of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. Elon Musk has wished karma to NASA’s planetary protection mission DART in his commonplace enigmatic style. The mission, dispatched on Wednesday, is set to give a harmless space rock a little bump to see whether it can adjust its course.

In any case, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, known to track down fun in many major circumstances, said he needed the mission to retaliate for the destruction a space rock caused on Earth that prompted the elimination of dinosaurs which meandered this planet nearly 650 million years prior.

“Vindicate the dinosaurs,” Musk tweeted, alluding to the annihilation occasion which occurred a long period of time prior when a space rock collided with Earth wiping out the dinosaur species. Musk’s response came on a tweet by a NASA handle on the dispatch of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. “Space rocks have been hitting the Earth for billions of years. Presently, we start to make it stop.

NASA’s planetary guard test mission – the DART mission – has taken off and is presently on an excursion to affect a space rock in the fall of 2022,” NASA Asteroid Watch had tweeted. Twitter clients responded to Musk’s tweet with their own entertaining takes. “Indeed. I will not endure another dinosaur annihilation,” answered one client.

The DART mission dispatched on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a base in California. Its main goal is to hit a space rock to test the innovation for shielding Earth against any expected approaching space rock or comet risks. The space rock, a moonlet named Dimorphos, is roughly 530 feet in breadth and right now not a danger to Earth. Be that as it may, it has a place with a class of bodies known as Near-Earth Objects. The mission’s goal is to just somewhat change the space rock’s movement in a manner that can be precisely estimated utilizing ground-based telescopes.