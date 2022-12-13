Nutritional Beverages Market to Reach Expected Growth of CAGR 8.60% by 2029 Industry Trends and Growth Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Nutritional Beverages Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Nutritional Beverages market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Market Analysis and Size

In recent years, the market for nutritional beverages is anticipated to grow rapidly. Nutritional foods and beverages are designed to maximize the quantity of food consumed while also delivering concentrated vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. This cuisine has a low fat, cholesterol, and sodium content, making it less likely to cause heart disease. People who are deficient in fiber can benefit from high fiber foods. Nutritional foods and beverages also provide you more energy and help you lose weight. All these factors led to the high demand for nutritional beverages in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutritional beverages market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Nutritional Beverages Market Includes:

Chr Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

Intertek Group PLC (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Bureau Veritas S.A (France)

ALS Ltd (Australia)

Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (US)

Asurequality Ltd. (New Zealand)

TUV Nord Group (Germany)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Labcorp Drug Development (US)

Danone (France)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (US)

PepsiCo, Inc (US)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

General Mills (US)

ADM (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Abbott (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 – 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Parameter (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories), Product Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Food, Others), Application (Health and Fitness, Medical, Sports, Others), Objective (Product Labelling, New Product Development, Regulation Compliance) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Chr Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Intertek Group PLC (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas S.A (France), ALS Ltd (Australia), Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (US), Asurequality Ltd. (New Zealand), TUV Nord Group (Germany), Bureau Veritas (France), Labcorp Drug Development (US), Danone (France), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (US), PepsiCo, Inc (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), General Mills (US), ADM (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Rising competition among industrial players

Rise in use of natural ingredients

Rising competition among industrial players

Rise in use of natural ingredients

Non-alcoholic beverages that aid in the maintenance of one’s body and provide the benefits of a balanced diet are referred to as nutritious drinks. These potent beverages can help prevent or treat health problems in people of all ages. Herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other fruits and vegetables are among the strengthening constituents.

Nutritional Beverages Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rising popularity of healthy drinks

Industry growth is predicted to be exacerbated by the rising popularity of healthy drinks among young people, and also aggressive marketing techniques used by market players to expand their consumer bases.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe along with the death of nutrition are the major factors that will cushion the market’s growth rate.

Furthermore, rising urbanization, and increasing level of disposable income will drive market value growth. Also, growth of global processed food market and implementation of food labels and economically developed across the globe will cushion the growth rate of nutritional beverages market. Another significant factor influencing the market’s growth rate is the increasing awareness about health and hectic lifestyle.

Opportunities

Increasing competition among industrial players

The rising competition among industrial players will urgent need for energy drinks and further create new market opportunities during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

On the other hand, the market is projected to be hampered by growing use of artificial flavors and preservatives. The lack of food control infrastructure and services in developing countries will hinder the market’s growth rate. Emergence of unfavourable conditions due to COVID-19outbreak and lack of awareness will act as market restraint and further challenge the market growth rate.

This nutritional beverages market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the nutritional beverages market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Development

In 2022, DSM had announced the launch of new Food and Beverage business group – a one-stop-shop which offers a full range of taste, texture and health solutions. DSM’s strategy is to support this market advancement by combining the ingredients, global and local expertise, and solutions supplied by its previously separate Food Specialties, Hydrocolloids, and Nutritional Products business areas into a single Food and Beverage business group.

Key Market Segments:

The nutritional beverages market is segmented on the basis of parameter, product type, objective and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Parameter

Vitamin Profile

Mineral Profile

Fat Profile

Moisture

Proteins

Total Dietary Fibre

Sugar Profile

Cholesterol

Calories

Product Type

Beverages

Snacks

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry

Sauces

Dressings

Condiments

Dairy and Desserts

Fruits and Vegetables

Edible Fats and Oils

Baby Food

Others

Application

Health and Fitness

Medical

Sports

Others

Objective

Product Labelling

New Product Development

Regulation Compliance

On the basis of objective, the nutritional beverages market is segmented into product labelling, new product development, and regulation compliance.

Nutritional Beverages Market Country Level Analysis:

The nutritional beverages market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, parameter, product type, objective and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the nutritional beverages market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the nutritional beverages market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. With the presence of offline and online distribution channels, growing demand for nutritious drinks from athletes, and advanced investment by leading industry players exploring growth opportunities in the region, countries such as India, China, and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific nutritional beverages market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Nutritional Beverages industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Nutritional Beverages market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Nutritional Beverages market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Nutritional Beverages market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Nutritional Beverages market?

How will the Nutritional Beverages market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Nutritional Beverages market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Nutritional Beverages market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Nutritional Beverages market throughout the forecast period?

