Among Us, the famous secret party-activity game is at last coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles on December 14. The game will be accessible on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Among Us will uphold crossplay and online multiplayer across portable, PC, and presently comforts. The main contrast between the two control center variants is PlayStation players will gain admittance to select Ratchet and Clank-themed beauty care products, reports The Verge.

Among Us previously dispatched on iOS and Android back in 2018 and extended to PC later in 2021. It was a gigantic hit during the beginning phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, turning into 2020’s most downloaded portable game.

It was the most downloaded portable game on both Android and iOS application stores in 2020, destroying games like PUBG Mobile and Roblox.

In an authority news post, Xbox reported that “We’re eager to share the huge news that Among Us is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and with Xbox Game Pass on December 14!” The post was distributed on October 21, 2021. Recently, Sony additionally declared that Among Us will be coming to famous PlayStation consoles. Recently, Sony has affirmed something similar by distributing a blog entry. As referenced before, cross-play will be accessible on Both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, just as PC and versatile variants at an expense of $4.99.

The delivery notes on the authority site of Innersloth says “The Crewmate Edition will attack racks in the UK and Europe on December 14, with a Japanese and South Korean delivery following in a matter of seconds on December 16. The US, Canadian and Latin American delivery will follow on January 11, 2022.” Adding to it, the site specifies “The Impostor Edition and Ejected Edition will dispatch later in Spring 2022 across numerous regions. Somebody continues to wind down the lights in the stockroom, however all is likely great.”

As indicated by information delivered by Apptopia, ‘Among Us’ gathered 264 million downloads worldwide and 41 million in the US.

Among Us was the most downloaded versatile game universally in November 2020. The game, which is exceptionally well known among the children in India, saw a flood in prominence during lockdowns.