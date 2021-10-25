Google, the American tech monster, dispatched the Pixel 6 Series all around the world on Tuesday however it won’t be dispatched in the Indian market. The explanation is because of an assortment of elements, including request and supply issues.

Google, the American tech goliath, dispatched the Pixel 6 Series internationally on Tuesday. The Pixel 6 Series contains Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cell phones. The two handsets are currently accessible for pre-request in the US and will go at a bargain soon. Presently, according to a report from Gadgets 360, the Pixel 6 Series won’t be dispatched in the Indian market. This isn’t whenever that Google first won’t dispatch its leader cell phones. The organization had just dispatched the Pixel 4a gadget and no of its new models like Pixel 5, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a 5G in India.

The explanation Google didn’t dispatch the Pixel 6 Series is because of an assortment of elements, including request and supply issues. Accordingly, the organization can’t make its items accessible in the Indian market.

Google is hoping to bring more Pixel telephones to more nations in future. According to advertise specialists, the tech monster doesn’t consider India as a need market when the Pixel gadgets are concerned.

According to Navkendar Singh, the Indian market is totally different from some other market, with more than 90% of the cell phone market being underneath Rs 20,000. Most Indian clients think about determinations while buying a cell phone and the Pixel line-up is under-specced. The Google Pixel 6 is valued from $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro expenses $899, which makes it a top notch gadget, particularly in India.

Both Pixel 6 gadgets come controlled by Google’s Tensor processor and run on Android 12 OS. The two handsets convey a 50MP principle camera, up to a 120Hz invigorate rate. During the Pixel Fall occasion, Google reported that will be accessible in select business sectors like the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Germany and Taiwan.