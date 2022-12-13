Seaweed Based Packaging Market is Projected to Reach USD 613.42 million at a CAGR of 16.50% by 2029

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Seaweed Based Packaging Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Seaweed Based Packaging market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. In addition, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for producing Seaweed Based Packaging market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the seaweed based packaging market was valued at USD 180.78 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 613.42 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Analysis and Size

Seaweed extracts are a variety of mixtures derived from red algae, brown algae, and green algae. Seaweed is an important source of minerals used to lower cholesterol, appetite, wound dressing, and benefit heart patients. It is also used to produce biofuels such as bio-butanol, which is an alternative fuel to diesel.Government initiatives, advancements in packaging technologies, and the development of new sources for edible packaging solutions have all contributed to the rise in popularity of seaweed based packaging solutions because of the government policies that favour edible packaging solutions and an established base for raw materials in terms of plant-based sources.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Source (Plant, Animal), Packaging Process (Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electro hydrodynamic, Coatings, Microorganisms), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals)
Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
Market Players Covered Tomorrow Machine SE (Sweden), Regeno (India), JRF Technology, LLC (U.S), Evo &Co. (U.S), Design Indaba (South Africa), Monosol LLC (U.S), Amtrex, Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nagase America LLC (U.S), Notpla Limited (UK), EnviGreen (India), Devro (Scotland), Mantrose UK Ltd. (UK)

Seaweed can also be adapted across multiple food and beverage applications and processed into various forms, providing manufacturers with greater flexibility

Increased disposable income, rising demand for sustainable sources in delivery and other food services

Seaweed Based Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing shelf life of products in the absence of additional logistical support

The increasing shelf life of products in the absence of additional logistical support is a major factor driving growth in the global seaweed-based packaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of environmental and sustainability concerns is expected to support the target market’s growth. Increased disposable income, rising demand for sustainable sources in delivery and other food services, increased development of new government policies supporting packaging solutions, and the establishment of a base for raw materials such as plant-based sources are all driving market growth.

The inherent nature of seaweed as a nutrient-rich source of food further supports the use of seaweed in packaging

In the production of edible packaging products, seaweed and algae have emerged as popular raw material sources. The inherent nature of seaweed as a nutrient-rich food source further supports the use of seaweed in packaging applications that do not require additional chemicals. Commercial seaweed farming in Asia Pacific countries has also assisted in supplying the industry with sufficient raw material inputs and is viewed as a sustainable source to meet industry packaging requirements. Seaweed can also be adapted across multiple food and beverage applications and processed into various forms, providing manufacturers with greater flexibility.

Opportunity

Government organisations have made aggressive efforts to regulate the production and use of environmentally friendly products, such as prohibiting the use of specific chemicals and establishing maximum consumption limits. As a result, there is an urgent need to develop bio-based agrochemicals in order to reduce the harmful effects of synthetic agrochemicals on the environment. Furthermore, the advantages of using bio stimulants, such as low toxicity, high specificity, and increased efficiency, have led to increased adoption of such products. As a result, there are numerous bio stimulant market opportunities for the development of bio stimulants in the market.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Tomorrow Machine SE (Sweden)

Regeno (India)

JRF Technology, LLC (U.S)

Evo &Co. (U.S)

Design Indaba (South Africa)

Monosol LLC (U.S)

Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nagase America LLC (U.S)

Notpla Limited (UK)

EnviGreen (India)

Devro (Scotland)

Mantrose UK Ltd. (UK)

Opportunities

The market is also predicted to grow faster as a result of increased end-user awareness of novel goods and rising demand for MI operations. Moreover, one important element supporting the growth of the Seaweed Based Packaging market throughout the predicted period is the expanding technological developments in surgical equipment.

Segmentation:- Seaweed Based Packaging Market

The seaweed based packaging market is segmented on the basis of source, packaging process and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Source

Plant

Animal

Packaging Process

Antimicrobial

Nanotechnology

Electro hydrodynamic

Coatings

Microorganisms

.Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Seaweed Based Packaging Market, By Region:

The seaweed based packaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, source, packaging process and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the seaweed based packaging market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

In North America, the United States dominates due to increased consumer base as well as high adoption rate in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow as a result of a shift away from single-use plastics and toward seaweed-based alternatives as a key process for reducing packaging waste in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

