Matcha Tea Market Explores New Growth Opportunities at a CAGR of 6.90% till 2029

The matcha tea market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on matcha tea market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in health consciousness globally is escalating the growth of matcha tea market.

Market Overview:-

Matcha tea refers to a type of green tea that is made by picking young tea leaves. These tea leaves are grinded into a bright green powder. The tea is known to be a form of Japanese green tea that is available in powdered and liquid forms. This tea tends to exhibit a mellow and smooth flavor, and is obtained from Camellia sinensis plant that is harvested in China and Japan.

The increase in demand for organic food and beverages across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of matcha tea market. The increase in the number of obesity cases and people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and use in several foods such as oatmeal, granola, smoothies, latte popsicles, desserts, bars, and salad dressings accelerate the market growth. The rise in demand for matcha tea owing to its several health benefits, such as boosting brain function, reducing weight, promoting heart health and protecting liver, among others further influence the market. Additionally, growth in health consciousness, surge in demand for clean label, change in lifestyle, rapid urbanization and increase in the number of health-related diseases positively affect the matcha tea market. Furthermore, development in the product extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, high cost of labor as the matcha tea industry is a labor-intensive industry is expected to obstruct the market growth. The stringent regulations are projected to challenge the matcha tea market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This matcha tea market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Matcha Tea Market Scope and Market Size

The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of production technology, grade, application, form, product type, nature and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of production technology, the matcha tea market is segmented into pan fried and steamed.

On the basis of grade, the matcha tea market is segmented into ceremonial, classic and culinary.

On the basis of application, the matcha tea market is segmented into regular tea, matcha beverages, food, personal care and cosmetics.

On the basis of form, the matcha tea market is segmented into powder, ready to drink and instant premixes.

On the basis of product type, the matcha tea market is segmented into traditional, unsweetened, sweetened and flavoured.

On the basis of nature, the matcha tea market is segmented into organic and conventional.

On the basis of distribution channel, the matcha tea market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, retail stores and departmental stores.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report: AOI Tea Company, Tenzo Tea, Encha Group, Green Foods Corporation, ITO En North America Inc., Natural Way Products, LLC, Aiya America Inc., DoMatcha Ltd., Vivid Vitality Ltd., Starbucks Corporation, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Kissa Tea, Unilever PLC, Marukyu Koyamaen Co. Ltd., Midori Spring Ltd., Sasaki Green Tea Co. Ltd., Ippodo Tea Co. Ltd., Mizuba Tea Co., Sun Time Tea Company, and Shaanxi Dongyu Tea Co. Ltd

Segmentation:- Matcha Tea Market

The matcha tea market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, production technology, grade, application, form, product type, nature and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global matcha tea market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the matcha tea market because of the rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle within the region. North America is expected to witness growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in health consciousness in the region.

The country section of the matcha tea market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Matcha Tea Market, By Region:

