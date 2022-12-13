Plant-Based Milk Market to Receive Hike of USD 123.20 billion by 2029 With Size, Share and Forecast

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Plant-Based Milk Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Plant-Based Milk market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. In addition, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for producing Plant-Based Milk market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant-based milk market was valued at USD 38.90 billion and is expected to reach the value of USD 123.20 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-plant-based-milk-market

Market Analysis and Size

Dairy consumption in some categories has declined over the last two decades, as consumers respond to concerns about hormone usage, allergens, and the perceived unhealthy profile of some dairy offerings, which was once regarded as an essential component of a balanced diet in several cultures. This has altered the global landscape for dairy producers, as they strive to keep up with changing consumption attitudes and regional differences in consumer attitudes, while capitalising on potential opportunities in dairy product consumption. Plant-based milk, for example, has a perceived health halo among consumers, capturing the attention of dairy product providers.

Plant-based milk is made from almond, hemp, coconut, rice, cereals, nuts, and soy plants and provides several health benefits to consumers when compared to dairy milk. They are widely used in beverages, milk, cheese, and ice cream and provide nutrients like protein, fat, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

Market size and segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Nature (Organic, Conventional, Others), Formulation (Organic, Conventional, Others), Source (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Others), Application (Milk and Beverage Industry, Milkervice Industry, Household/Retail), Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont. (U.S.), Amway (U.S.), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), RiceBran Technologies (U.S.), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.), Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.), U.S. Spice Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Health Milk Manufacturers’ Association (U.K.), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.), and Bionova (India) Opportunities The extensive properties of Plant-Based milk high-quality

The vast majority of the world’s population will remain lactose intolerant

Sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate- and animal-safe milk

Plant-Based Milk Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to dairy milk

One of the key factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of vegan eating habits around the world is propelling market growth. With rising consumer awareness of animal health and the rise in lactose intolerants around the world, there is a shift in global preference for plant-based milk products. As a result, the market has a more positive outlook.

Rise in social media marketing

Furthermore, developing novel products, such as plant-based milk, eggs, and meat, stimulates growth. These products are high in essential nutrients and taste almost identical to their animal-derived counterparts. Other factors, such as extensive promotional activities by celebrities and athletes to encourage the consumption of vegetarian products in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the ease of product availability via proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market even further.

Opportunity

Lactose intolerance is one of the most recent opportunities for a global market. The vast majority of the world’s population will remain lactose intolerant. This segment of the global population will always require a lactose-free alternative, which the plant-based milk industry can provide. Another possibility is the sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate and animal safe milk. As people make more environmentally conscious choices to reduce their domestic carbon footprint, the global market is paying close attention to an excellent opportunity for plant-based milk market.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Abbott (U.S.)

DSM (Netherlands)

DuPont. (U.S.)

Amway (U.S.)

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.)

Nestlé SA (Switzerland)

RiceBran Technologies (U.S.)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.)

Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.)

U.S. Spice Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Health Milk Manufacturers’ Association (U.K.)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.)

Bionova (India)

Access Full 350 Pages PDF Research Document @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-based-milk-market

Segmentation:- Plant-Based Milk Market

The plant-based milk market is segmented on the basis of nature, formulation, source, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Others

Formulation

Organic

Conventional

Others

Source

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Others

Application

Milk and Beverage Industry

Milk service Industry

Household/Retail

Distribution channel

Business to business

Business to consumer

Plant-Based Milk Market, By Region:

The plant-based milk market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, nature, formulation, source, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the plant-based milk market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is thought to have the largest share of the plant-based milk market. North America’s leading position in the plant-based milk market can be attributed to factors such as consumer awareness of the importance of protein-rich diets, increased health consciousness, a well-established milk sector, and higher adoption of technological advancements in the milk and beverage industry.

The Asia-Pacific market is showing signs of strong future growth. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to factors such as increased adoption of emerging technologies for product innovation, collaborations between international and domestic milk companies, increased R&D investments by governments in the milk sector, and the presence of a large number of key players in the market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Reasons to Consider This Report:

Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of global Plant-Based Milk market.

The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.

The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Plant-Based Milk Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Browse More About This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-based-milk-market

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set a nearness?

Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?

Which will be the application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?

What will be the dangers that will attack growth?

The length of the global market opportunity?

How does Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Check Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-plant-based-milk-market

Table of Contents: Global Plant-Based Milk Market

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Executive Summary

Premium Insight

Market Overview

Covid-19 Impact on Plant-Based Milk in Healthcare Industry

Global Plant-Based Milk Market, by Product Type

Global Plant-Based Milk Market, by Modality

Global Plant-Based Milk Market, by Type

Global Plant-Based Milk Market, by Mode

Global Plant-Based Milk Market, by End User

Global Plant-Based Milk Market, by Geography

Global Plant-Based Milk Market, Company Landscape

Swot Analysis

Company Profiles

Questionnaire

Related Reports

Trending Reports of Food Industry:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glass-tableware-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cheddar-cheese-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-packaging-technology-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-tapioca-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-phytonutrient-ingredients-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemp-beer-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-frozen-food-preservatives-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-goat-milk-oligosaccharides-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-for-food-ingredients-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-frozen-novelty-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- [email protected]