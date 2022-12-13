Essential Oil Market Set to Reach USD 32.83 million and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.4% by 2029, Industry Shares, Key Players, Size and Future Growth Analysis

Latest released Global Essential Oil Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. This global Essential Oil market report is generated by a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled at different languages and hence perform market research internationally. Clients can experience a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while utilizing or applying this Essential Oil report for the business growth. Transparency in research method and use of excellent tools and techniques makes this Essential Oil market research report an outstanding. Even this Essential Oil report is all-inclusive of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints that are derived from Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the essential oil market was valued at USD 16 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 32.83 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Analysis and Size

Essential oils are concentrated extracts of plant parts such as leaves, herbs, and barks. These are volatile, aromatic plant essences with flavouring properties that make them extremely useful in food and beverage, cosmetics, home care and cleaning, aromatherapy, and fragrance applications.

The essential oils market is primarily driven by the health benefits they provide. As a result, the market witnessed rapid growth in its application, as they are now used in almost every industry, from food and beverage to medicines and animal feed and personal care products.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Singles, Blends), Products (Lavender Oil, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Frankincense, Chamomile Oil, Lime Oil, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Patchouli Oil, Lavandin Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Citronella Oil, Balsam, Bergamot, Mandarine Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Clove Oil, Cedarwood Oil, Coriander Oil, Basil Oil, Cornmint Oil, Peppermint Oil, Spearmint Oil, Litsea Cubeba Oil, Others), Application (Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages, Medical, Others), Extraction Method (Distillation, Cold Press Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America Market Players Covered GrainCorp (Australia), Malteurop (France), Rahr Corporation (US), Boortmalt (Belgium), Indesso, (Spain), Lipoid Kosmetic AG, (Germany), The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc. (U.S) International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Netherlands), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (France), Rutland Biodynamics Ltd. (Scotland) Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd. (Austria), The Green Labs LLC (Netherlands), Berje, Inc. (Italy), Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India), DSM (Netherlands) Opportunities Increased disposable income and standard of living

The variety of essential oil applications in personal care products is expanding rapidly

Essential Oils Market Dynamics

Drivers

Long shelf life as well as growing demand from personal care industry

Essential oil has a long shelf life because it does not oxidise or become rancid and does not degrade when subjected to high temperatures and pressure because of this property, it is used in a variety of skin care products, including moisturisers, facial cleansers, scar and stretch mark minimizers, and anti-acne gels, as well as hair care products, including conditioners, de-tangling creams, and hair regrowth serums.

The growing application in supplement and pharmaceutical industries

In addition, essential oil contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, iodine, and zinc. As a result, it is used as a diet supplement and as a key ingredient in several pharmaceutical products for the treatment of sores, cuts, bruises, burns, and athlete’s foot and warts. Furthermore, as some plant seeds can be cultivated after five years, leading companies invest in R&D activities to develop innovative and cost-effective technologies to ensure a consistent supply of oil resources.

Opportunity

Increased disposable income and standard of living are the major factors driving the growth of the essential oil market; increased demand for personal care products drives the market rapidly. The variety of essential oil applications in personal care products is expanding rapidly, which is likely to create new opportunities for essential oil market manufacturers during the forecast period.

Restraints

However, the market’s growth is expected to be hampered by a limited supply of raw materials and stringent quality standards. The consumption of natural reserves and the subsequent outcomes associated with some essential oils restrain market growth.

This essential oils market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the essential oils market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent development

Firmenich completed the acquisition of Les Derives Résiniques et Terpeniques, a global leader in the development and supply of high-quality, renewable, and naturally derived ingredients, in May 2020. This acquisition would position Firmenich as a leader in renewable ingredients for perfumery and other applications.

dôTERRA announced several new essential oil products and diffusers in October 2020 and three new wellness programmes to help people focus on their specific health goals.

Givaudan acquired Myrissi in February 2021. Givaudan’s long-term Fragrance & Beauty strategy would be aided by the acquisition of Myrissi. Their AI expertise would help Givaudan propose new organoleptic approaches to consumers.

Key Market Segments :

The essential oils market is segmented on the basis of products, application, extraction method and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Extraction method

Distillation

Cold Press Extraction

Carbon Dioxide Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Others

Products

Lavender Oil

Lemon Oil

Orange Oil

Frankincense

Chamomile Oil

Lime Oil

Rosemary

Tea Tree

Patchouli Oil

Lavandin Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Citronella Oil

Balsam

Bergamot

Mandarine Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Clove Oil

Cedarwood Oil

Coriander Oil

Basil Oil

Cornmint Oil

Peppermint Oil

Spearmint Oil

Litsea Cubeba Oil

Others

Application

Spa and Relaxation

Aromatherapy

Massage oil

Personal care

Fragrance

Cosmetics

Cleaning and Home

Food and Beverages

Medical

Others

Distribution channel

Direct

Retail

Supermarket/hypermarket

Online retailing

