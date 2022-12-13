Plant-Based Meat Market Set to Reach USD 12.49 billion and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.6% by 2028, Industry Shares, Key Players, Size and Future Growth Analysis

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Plant-Based Meat Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Plant-Based Meat market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. In addition, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programmer with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for producing Plant-Based Meat market report.

The plant-based meat market size is valued at USD 12.49 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 14.6% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rapid increase in the obesity rate and high demand for plant proteins is the factor for the growth of plant-based meat market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Plant-based meat is a type of food products which are sourced from vegan sources not using any meat, but providing similar functionality and taste. These products are designed to counter the major consumption of meats having a drastic impact on the environment.

The major growing factor towards plant-based meat market is the rise in the vegan and flexitarian population across the world. Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding the health benefits offered by plant-based meat over animal meat and high growth in government initiatives along with significant investments are also expected to heighten the overall demand for plant-based meat market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the major food industry investing in and introducing plant-based meat products and increase in the health consciousness trend to influence the global plant-based protein are also expected to serve as foremost drivers for the plant-based meat market at a global level. In addition, the increase in the vegan population and high demand for organic food products are also lifting the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report: Impossible Foods Inc., Gold&Green Foods Ltd., VBites Foods Limited, Maple Leaf Foods, Beyond Meat, Unilever, Conagra Brands, Inc., Quorn, Kellogg NA Co., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Sunfed, Tofurky, Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc., Fry Family Food, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, Nestlé, Hügli Holding AG, Lightlife Foods, Inc., and Taifun-Tofu GmbH

Segmentation : – Plant-Based Meat Market

The plant-based meat market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, type, process, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on source, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into soy, wheat, pea, mycoprotein, gluten and others.

On the basis of product type, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into burger patties, sausages, strips and nuggets, meatballs and others.

On the basis of type, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into Pork, beef, chicken, fish, tofu, tempeh, quorn, mushroom, seitan, RTC/RTE, natto and others.

Based on process, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into grinding, mixing, blending, forming/shaping, freezing systems and storage.

On the basis of end user, the plant-based meat market has been segmented into households, food industry and HoReCA.

The distribution channel segment of the plant-based meat market has been segmented into direct and indirect. Indirect has further been segmented into modern stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, food stores and e-retailers.

