Dairy Alternative Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 11.4% during the Forecast till 2028

The dairy alternative market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on dairy alternative market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in health consciousness globally is escalating the growth of dairy alternative market. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Dairy alternatives refer to the products that are generally made from plant-based products such as soy, pea, and almond, among others. These products possess a number of advantages such as gluten-free, sugar free, lactose-free, GMO-free, and cholesterol free.

The rise in prevalence of lactose intolerance across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of dairy alternative market. The high adoption of the products owning to their ability to risk of heart disease, obesity, and diabetics, among others and shift in consumer eating patterns and change in diet trends accelerate the market growth. The rise in the trend of almond milk among population because of its low in calories, enriched with vitamin D and provide strengthen bone, and growing consumer base that is opting for plant-based and other dairy alternatives further influence the market. Additionally, rise in health consciousness, adoption of natural food products, surge in spending on food and media influence on consumer awareness positively affect the dairy alternative market. Furthermore, rise in demand for organic food products and favorable marketing and correct positioning of dairy alternatives extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, allergies associated with plant-based sources, such as soy and almonds, and volatile prices of raw materials are expected to obstruct the market growth. The increase in preference for genetically modified (GM) soybeans and limited awareness among consumers are projected to challenge the dairy alternative market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Top Key players in Global Dairy Alternative Market Report: OMIRA Oberland Milchverwertung Ravensburg, Parmalat, lpro, Amul, Amy’s Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Crowley Foods, Daiya Foods, Doves Farm Food, Edlong Dairy Technologies, Emmi, Fonterra, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, General Mills, Green Valley Organics, HP Hood, Kerry Group, Murray Goulburn, Sweet William, TINE Laktosefri, and WhiteWave Foods, and Valio, Arla Foods, and McNeil Nutritionals

Market Segmentation:

The dairy alternative market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, formulation, application, nutritive and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of nature, the dairy alternative market is segmented into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, oat milk, and rice milk.

On the basis of type, the dairy alternative market is segmented into inorganic and organic.

On the basis of formulation, the dairy alternative market is segmented into plain & sweetened, flavored & unsweetened, flavored & sweetened, and plain & unsweetened.

On the basis of application, the dairy alternative market is segmented into food and beverages.

On the basis of nutritive, the dairy alternative market is segmented into protein, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

On the basis of distribution channel, the dairy alternative market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online and specialized stores.

Dairy Alternative Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the global dairy alternative market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the dairy alternative market because of the large population and rising disposable incomes in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Japan. North America is expected to witness growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in consumer demand for sweetened flavored soy and almond milk.

The country section of the dairy alternative market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

