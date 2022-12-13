E-Commerce Packaging Market To Observe Highest CAGR Growth of 11.60% by 2029 | Market Analysed by Growth, Trends, Share, Industry Size and Key Player Analysis

‘Global E-Commerce Packaging Market’ the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The E-Commerce Packaging market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert’s work in-depth to formulate this E-Commerce Packaging market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this E-Commerce Packaging report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of E-Commerce Packaging report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-commerce packaging market was valued at USD 47.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Analysis and Size

E-commerce packaging is attaining major attraction since recent past years. E-commerce players such as JD.com and Suning.com are accepting reusable plastic boxes, which is lucrative and generates low waste. JD.com also declared that it aims to increase the proportion of sustainable materials to 80% of its entire packaging material used by 2020, due to production of high waste from packaging.

Market Definition

The e-commerce packaging is a technique which is used to transfer, store, and defend the components of the packet till it reaches the customer from the package’s supplier. The products vary according to size, shape, qualities, and rigidity depending on the requirement of item’s contents the increasing popularity of cross-border shopping has led to increase in demand for high-quality and effective packaging. Increasing popularity of cross-border purchasing has managed to a significant raise in the market for high and lucrative packaging.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others), End-User (Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Smurfit Kappa (Irealand), NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD (Japan)., Crawford Packaging (Canada), Georgia-Pacific (US), DS Smith (UK), Mondi (UK), Packaging Corporation of America (US), Salazar Packaging, Inc. (US), Lil Packaging USA (England), Amcor Plc (switzealand), Sealed Air (US), RENGO PACKAGING INC (Japan), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), RAJAPACK Ltd (UK), Pemcor packaging (US), Spartan Paperboard (US), , Roberts PolyPro, Inc. (US), actionpakinc. Com (US), International paper (US), klabin S.A (Brazil)

Increasing number of product innovations

Increase the number of emerging market

Recent Development

In May 2019, Amcor Limited purchased Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor aims to build a powerful business model for stockholders, clients, employees and for the environment by merging the two leading companies.

In July 2019, Berry Global, Inc. purchased RPC Group Both purchases were made to expand the product offering and manufacturing capacity.

Market Segmentation:

E-Commerce packaging market is segmented on the basis of form, materials and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

On the basis of product, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers and Others.

On the basis of usage, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper and Paperboard, Glass and Others

On the basis of end-user, the global e-commerce packaging market is segmented into Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Others

E-Commerce Packaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights

E-Commerce packaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, forms, materials and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the e-commerce packaging market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates e-commerce packaging market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising consumer preference towards corrugated boxes in growing countries such as India, China, and Japan. , China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.

During the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest developing region due to the rising demand for electronics products, consumer goods, and packaged food which involves attractive customization in different countries in the region

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

E-Commerce Packaging Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Expansion of e-commerce industry

Growth in the recognition of e-shopping and the increase in growth of electronic goods sector has raise the usage for its packaging products and other alternatives. Online shopping offers benefits over conventional major retailers, including such free delivery, delivery speed, and simple easy returns, these factors has driven the consumer benefits of online shopping, which is estimated to drive global growth.

Rising demand of packaged food

Rising preference for online shopping and increase the demand of packaged food are major factors expected to drive growth of the global e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of customers for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers and environmental concerns is expected to the reason of growth of this market in the near future

Opportunities

Technology advancement

The rising number of product innovations will boost new market opportunities for the market’s growth rate. Various product advancements targeted at enlightening design and manufacturing processes are also aiding market expansion. Technological advancements for evolving effective and eco-friendly e-commerce packaging are likely to create beneficial opportunities for manufacturers in the global e-commerce packaging market.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

