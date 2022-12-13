Olive Oil Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.7% during the Forecast till 2029

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Olive Oil Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. To make the business successful, adopting such Global Olive Oil Market research report is one the vital keys. Market research study finds out the general market conditions while working on this report. It also figures out the probable market for a new product to be launched, assesses client company’s market share and possible sales volume. Moreover, it recognizes the types of consumers, their response and views about the products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product. The persuasive Olive Oil report also estimates the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

Global Olive Oil Market Analysis and Insights

Increasing use of olive oil coupled with the growing application of olive oil in personal/ skincare products has surged its demand. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the olive oil market will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Synopsis:-

Olive oil is an oil that is extracted from the olives and consists of healthy fatty acids such as oleic acid along with palmitic acid and linoleic acid. It is a cooking oil that offers great nutritional value. Owing to its popularity across the globe, a wide categorical range of olive oils is available in the market. Its nutritional composition includes vitamins D ingredient and K, monosaturated fats, and high levels of antioxidants. Apart from just using it as edible cooking oil, olive oils are also used in a wide range of applications. For instance, olive oil has moisturizing and exfoliating properties, which makes it perfect for skin care and personal care applications.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2020 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Virgin Olive Oil, Pomace Olive Oil, Refined Olive Oil, Common Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, And Lite/Light Olive Oil), Flavor (Full-Bodied & Earthy, Fruity & Peppery, Fruity & Herby, And Mild & Buttery), Extraction Method (First-Press, Cold-Pressed And Cold-Extracted), Application (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Aromatherapy, And Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based And Non-Store Based) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, Vietnam, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Qatar, Oman, South Africa, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Cargill, Incorporated, Deoleo, Del Monte Foods, Inc, Gallo Worldwide, BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.U., Avenida Rafael Ybarra, SOVENA, Sun Grove Foods Inc., EU Olive Oil Ltd, Artajo oil, SALOV GROUP, Aceites Sandúa, Tucan Olive Oil Company LTD, Domenico Manca S.p.a., Les huiles d’olive Lahmar, GRAMPIANS OLIVE CO., Victorian Olive Groves, Gourmet Foods Inc., JAENCOOP GROUP, ΜΙΝΕRVΑ, among others

Global Olive Oil Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changing Dietary Style of the Consumers Across the Globe

Due to the increase in incidences of a number of diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, there is a major change in the dietary style of consumers across the globe. Thus, due to these growing numbers, the trend of maintaining overall health and wellness by shifting to healthier oil choices is expected to drive the market.

Rising Awareness about the Health Benefits of Olive Oil

There is rising health awareness and adoption of healthier lifestyles. Olive oils have many health benefits. Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats. About 14% of the oil is saturated fat, whereas 11% is polyunsaturated, such as omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. The recent recognition of the positive health effects of MUFs has increased the demand for olive oil.

Increasing use of Olive Oil in Personal/ Skincare Products and Pharmaceutical Drugs

Olive oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are beneficial for skin care. When used on the skin, olive oil removes dead skin cells and other impurities and also cleanses, hydrates, and nourishes the hair. Olive oil can decrease acne by killing off the bacteria that causes acne. At the same time, olive oil also moisturizes skin by locking in moisture and hydrating skin, which is expected to increase the demand for olive oil in personal/skincare products.

Increasing Use of Olive oil in Household and Foodservice Sector

The increase in olive oil demand for cooking in households is due to growing awareness regarding the good health benefits of olive oil. Olive oil has the highest content of monounsaturated fats and contains antioxidants such as vitamins A, D, E, K, and beta-carotene, which help in reducing bad cholesterol and preventing heart disease.

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils such as oregano oil, cinnamon bark oil, jasmine oil, and olive oil for therapeutic benefit. However, due to the wide health benefits, olive oil is mostly used in aromatherapy which is increasing the demand for olive oil. Thus, the increasing demand for aromatherapy is creating an opportunity for the growth of the global olive oil market.

Restraints/Challenges

However, the availability of low-cost alternative oils may hamper the market growth rate. Also, fluctuations in the prices of olives will further restrain the market growth rate. The low production capacity of emerging economies may also pose a major challenge.

This global olive oil market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the global olive oil market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Olive Oil Market Scope

The global olive oil market is segmented into type, flavor, extraction method, application, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Type

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Virgin Olive Oil

Common Olive Oil

Refined Olive Oil

Lite/Light Olive Oil

Pomace Olive Oil

Flavor

Fruity & Herby

Fruity & Peppery

Mild & Buttery

Full-Bodied & Earthy

Extraction Method

Cold-Extracted

Cold-Pressed

First-Press

Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Aromatherapy

Others

Distribution Channel

Store based

Non store based

Competitive Landscape

The report encourages high end commercialization and profit steering possibilities, also considering market dimensions and volatility of market size.

To ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects, this section of the report also dwells over accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion.

Details pertaining to portfolio advances, regional footprint and other relevant market details have been well gauged in this report to ensure smooth ride and optimistic business returns despite several odds and unprecedented challenges.

Recent Development

In July 2020, Aceites Sandúa launched two new premium category extra virgin olive oils, Capricho by Sandúa Ecológico Arbequina and Cosecha Seleccionada Sandúa Premium. This has helped the company to widen its product portfolio

Key Players Operating in the Olive Oil Market Are: Cargill, Incorporated, Deoleo, Del Monte Foods, Inc, Gallo Worldwide, BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.U., Avenida Rafael Ybarra, SOVENA, Sun Grove Foods Inc., EU Olive Oil Ltd, Artajo oil, SALOV GROUP, Aceites Sandúa, Tucan Olive Oil Company LTD, Domenico Manca S.p.a., Les huiles d’olive Lahmar, GRAMPIANS OLIVE CO., Victorian Olive Groves, Gourmet Foods Inc., JAENCOOP GROUP, ΜΙΝΕRVΑ

Country Level Analysis:- Olive Oil Market

The countries covered in the Olive Oil market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Olive Oil market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, packaging, and distribution channel as referenced above.

Europe is expected to dominate the global olive oil in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and an increase in health awareness in this region.

Table of Content: Global Olive Oil Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Global Olive Oil Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Olive Oil Market

Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Olive Oil Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future of the Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

