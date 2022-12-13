Smart Agriculture Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Application, Sales, Size, Type and Competitors to 2022-2029

This market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market structure for all industry along with forecasts of the different market segments and sub-segments. This report is a synopsis of the Study on the key vendor revenues of the This market, upstream & downstream industry development, industry progress, key businesses, along with segment type & market applications. The focus of this report is on the volume and value of This at global, regional and business level. The report includes an analysis and discussion of important trends in the industry, market size, market share estimates. The This market report is generated based on the type of market, organization size, on-site availability and organization type of end-users, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. This study helps to perceive the dynamic condition, significant players and drivers of the market.

The report compiled by Smart Farming provides a comprehensive overview of creating customer-driven product and service delivery by hiring the right people, developing employees to deliver product and service quality, providing needed support systems, and helping top management retain the best talent Strategy. employee. This report provides data related to Smart Agriculture market share, sales growth, acquisition rate, acquisition cost of the key market leaders in order to help new entrants to strategize and penetrate the new market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart farming market are Deere & Company., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms,

The smart farming market is estimated to be worth USD 25.02 million during the forecast period 2021-2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.76%. Rising pressure on the food supply system due to rapid population growth is an important factor driving the smart farming market.

Global Smart Agriculture Market Dynamics:

Smart Agriculture Market Scope and Market Size

The smart farming market is segmented on the basis of farming type, software, services, solutions, and applications. Growth between segments helps you analyze segment growth and strategies to approach the market and identify your core application areas and differences in your target market.

Based on the type of farming , the smart farming market is segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, fish farming, smart greenhouses, and others. Based on software , the smart farming market is segmented into web-based and cloud-based.



Based on service, the smart farming market is segmented into system integration and consulting, support and maintenance, connectivity services, managed services, and professional services.



Based on solutions, the smart agriculture market is segmented into network management, agricultural asset management, monitoring and data collection, logistics and supply chain management, and smart water management.

The smart farming market is also segmented on the basis of application into yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, farm workforce management, financial management, feeding management, milk harvesting, breeding management, fish tracking and fleet navigation, Water quality management, HVAC management, etc.

Important Features of the Global Smart Agriculture Market Report:

1) Which all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players currently profiled in the report – Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, Aglytix Inc and 360 Yield Center. Among other domestic and global players.

** The list of companies mentioned in the final report may vary due to name changes/mergers etc.

2) What does all the regional segments cover? Can specific countries of interest be added?

Currently, the research report pays special attention and focuses on the following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, etc.

** A country of specific interest can be included for free. Offers may vary for more regional segments.

3) Can additional segments/market segments be included?

Yes, additional segments/market breakdowns may be included depending on data availability and difficulty of investigation. However, detailed requirements need to be shared with our researchers before final confirmation is provided to clients.

** Delivery times and quotations vary upon request.

Global Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Global Smart Agriculture Market, by Agriculture Type (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouses, etc.), Software (Web-based, Cloud-based), Service (System Integration and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Connectivity Services, Managed Services) and professional services), solutions (network management, agricultural asset management, monitoring and data collection, logistics and supply chain management, smart water management, etc.), applications (yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feed Management, Milk Harvesting, Breeding Management, Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation, Water Quality Management, HVAC Management, Others), Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, South America Others Region, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Strategic Points Covered in the Global Smart Agriculture Market Directory:

Chapter 1: Research Scope Smart Agriculture Market Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Target

Chapter Two Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of Smart Farmer’s Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Floating Region Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Agriculture Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: By Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Agriculture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix and Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, countries and manufacturers, to split the revenue share and sales by major countries in these various regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Show Appendix, Methods and Data Sources

Region-wise analysis of top producers and consumers, focusing on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in the following key regions:

North America – United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe : UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East and Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries, etc.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for passive authentication has increased as organizations adopt “work from home” strategies. With the increase in cyberattacks, many organizations have experienced process and security breaches in remote work environments.

Additionally, cyber threats, data theft and phishing attacks are on the rise globally during the pandemic. This has led to an increase in the implementation of advanced passive authentication techniques.

Many market players have introduced advanced authentication technologies and identified authentication factors that provide ease of use and convenience to users.

Key drivers of the report:-

This report describes the brand positioning model describing how to establish a competitive advantage in the minds of customers in the market.

It describes the Brand Resonance Model, which describes how to leverage competitive advantage and create strong, positive, loyal relationships for brands with customers.

It also describes a brand value chain model that illustrates how the value creation process can be tracked to better understand the financial impact of marketing spend and investment on creating loyal customers and a strong brand.

