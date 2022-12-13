Global Engine Components Market Size, Shares, Rising Demand, Upcoming Trends with key Player Analysis

Market research analysis and data in this Engine Components market report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. Engine Components market research report is object-oriented which is produced with the combination of a splendid industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most up to date tools and technology. The report aids in achieving an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before the competitors. In this Engine Components report, company profiles of the key market competitors are analysed with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Engine components market is expected to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2028 witnessing market growth at a rate of 1.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on engine components market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Nittan Valve Co.,Ltd.; Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG; LISI AUTOMOTIVE; Kent Automotive; Illinois Tool Works Inc.; Indo Schöttle Pvt. Ltd.; GT Technologies; Tenneco Inc.; EFC International; Eaton.; DREWCO Corporation.; DNJ Engine Components, Inc.; Decora Auto Forge Pvt. Ltd.; Burgess-Norton.; AmTech International; General Motors.; Cummins Inc.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd.; AB Volvo; Scania; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately

The central wedge of any car is the engine. The engine is made up of many small and large components that help it to function effectively. Innovative technology has also changed engine components and materials, such as the commonly used bulky components have been replaced by a wide-scale epidemic of lightweight engine components, and high-power components can now operate at lower power.

Increasing emphasis on the energy-efficient engine components and the growing demand for lightweight automobiles, growing concerns of government bodies and environmentalists for reducing the emissions from vehicles to comply with international norms and standards positively, emergence of 3D printing technology has improved the designing of the engine components including the screw tap assembly, valve tappet, retainer an others, increasing growth of the automotive industry are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the engine components market in the projected timeframe

Market Segmentation of Engine Components Market:

Engine components market on the basis of component has been segmented as valve tappet/roller tappets, screw cap assembly, collet/cotter, retainer, and others. Others have been further segmented into spark, carburetor, fuel pump, valves, exhaust system, cooling system, piston, propelling nozzle, crankshaft, flywheels, starter system, heat shielding system, cylinder liner, and cylinder head. Valve tappet/roller tappets segment will hold the largest share in the growth of the market as they are utilized in the light vehicle, heavy-duty engines, CNG-based small engine, gasoline, and others.

On the basis of application, the engine components market has been segmented into automotive, agriculture, construction and mining equipment, marine, stationary engines, and rolling stock diesel engine. Automotive segment has been further segmented into two-wheelers, buses, medium and heavy trucks, light-duty vehicles, and passenger vehicles. Automotive segment will hold the largest share in the growth of the market due to the increasing volumes of sales and production of vehicles.

Global Engine Components Market: Regional Analysis

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

