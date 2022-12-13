Vaccum Gas Oil Market is to Grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast by 2029

Vaccum Gas Oil Market majorly used in the form of feed-in cracking units such as the hydrocracker or the fluid catalytic cracker. These cracking units uplift the vacuum gas oil by the creation of other products such as gasoline and diesel. If this gas oil is not upgraded, then it will blend into the residual fuel oil. Furthermore, the growing need for fossil fuels across several industries along with the upsurge in efforts to produce a large amount of oil and gas is projected to positively affect the growth of the vaccum gas oil market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vaccum gas oil market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 1,003.20 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 1,551.31 million by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Definition

Vacuum gas oil (VGO) is a major feedstock for fluid catalytic crackers which is used to form transportation fuels and many other derivatives. Vacuum gas oil is also known as cat feed. This feedstock for fluid catalytic cracker is used to manufacture gasoline, gas oil and many other by-products. VGO is an important element of petroleum hydrocarbon distillate family that contains hydrocarbon material, which is denser than diesel.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Recent Development

In January 2019, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, close its vacuum gas oil hydrotreating unit at its refinery for 50 days which is located at Vadodara to increase its capacity to 2.2 million mt/year, up 4.8% from the current capacity. The company plans to increase the capacity of its catalytic reformer at the same time to 780,000 mt/year, up 30% from the current capacity.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Vaccum Gas Oil Market Includes:

TAIF-NK (Russia), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (Kuwait), KazMunayGas (Kazakhstan ), Shell (U.S.), Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co Ltd, (China), Neste (Finland), Vertex (U.S.), LUKOIL (Russia), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), BP plc (U.K.), Shell plc (U.K.), PDVSA – Petróleos de Venezuela, SA. (Venezuela), Gazprom (Russia), Chevron Corporation. (U.S.), Petrobras (Brazil), LUKOIL (Russia), ROSNEFT (Russia), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (U.A.E), China Petrochemical Corporation. (China)

Vaccum Gas Oil Market Scope and Market Size

The vaccum gas oil market is segmented on the basis of product, sulfur content and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil

Light vacuum Gas Oil

Sulfur Content

Low Sulfur VGO

High Sulfur VGO

Application

Gasoline Production

Diesel Oil or Kerosene Production

Vaccum Gas Oil Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising use of diesel indirectly boosts market growth

The vacuum gas oil is mainly used in the manufacture of diesel, which boosts the demand for vaccum gas oil in the market. The increase in the investment in research and development in fluid catalytic cracking process and hydrocracking and process help to increase the output. Therefore, vacuum gas oil can aid to recover the demand for diesel in the market, which are expected to drive the market’s growth rate.

Rising demand of fossil fuels

Rising demand for fossil fuels across several sectors is expected to positively impact the vaccum gas oil market outlook and increase the bulk supply bulk supply of oil and gas. The vacuum gas oil is mainly used as an intermediate feedstock to upsurge diesel and gasoline output from the refineries. The utilization of vacuum gas oil in manufacturing diesel, kerosene and other fossil fuels is expected to increase the demand for vaccum gas oil in the market.

Opportunities

Government initiatives and increased research activities

The extensive research and development activities by major market players in collaboration with government authorities improve output quality by using fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking processes. Also, the technological advancements in producing vaccum gas by using different fossil fuels are profiting end-users, creating immense opportunities for market growth.

Moreover, the increasing urbanization and the growing disposable income of various individuals over all the world have led to an increase in the production of vaccum gas oil in the market. Hence, these factors will significantly shape the growth of the vaccum gas oil market.

Restraints/Challenges

However, the changing costs of fossil fuel may obstruct the growth of the global vaccum gas oil market. Furthermore, the toxicity caused by the prolonged use of vaccum gas oil, for example stinging, irritation, redness, etc., are other factors that could affect the demand of the vaccum gas oil in the market and obstruct the growth rate of the market.

