The Complete Guide to Pathfinder Dice: Roll Into Adventure

When it comes to tabletop RPGs, few systems are as beloved and comprehensive as Pathfinder. Whether you're delving into the original Pathfinder RPG or exploring the streamlined Pathfinder Second Edition, one thing remains constant: you're going to need the right dice to bring your adventures to life. At Gamers Guild, we understand that the perfect set of Pathfinder Dice isn't just about functionality—it's about enhancing your entire gaming experience.

Essential Pathfinder Dice: What You Need to Get Started

Every Pathfinder player needs a complete set of polyhedral dice, commonly known as a "7-dice set." This includes:

The Core Seven:

d4 (four-sided die): Used for damage from daggers, darts, and certain spells

d6 (six-sided die): The workhorse for weapon damage, sneak attacks, and fireball spells

d8 (eight-sided die): Common for longswords, crossbows, and healing spells

d10 (ten-sided die): Powers battle axes, heavy crossbows, and percentile rolls

d12 (twelve-sided die): The mighty greataxe and barbarian hit dice

d20 (twenty-sided die): Your most important die for ability checks, attack rolls, and saving throws

d100/Percentile dice: Two d10s used together for percentage-based rolls

Why Quality Matters in Pathfinder Gaming

Unlike simpler board games, Pathfinder sessions can run for hours, with hundreds of dice rolls determining the fate of your character and party. Poor-quality dice that chip, wear down, or roll unevenly can disrupt the flow of your game and potentially affect outcomes. Investing in quality Pathfinder dice ensures:

Consistent random results with properly balanced weight distribution

Durability through countless adventures and campaigns

Clear readability even in dimly lit gaming environments

Professional appearance that enhances your tabletop presence

Choosing the Right Pathfinder Dice for Your Character

The beauty of Pathfinder lies in its incredible character customization, and your dice can reflect that same personal touch:

For the Tactical Fighter: Consider metal dice sets that feel substantial and authoritative—perfect for when you're making those critical weapon attacks.

For the Mystical Spellcaster: Translucent or color-shifting dice can capture the magical essence of your wizard, sorcerer, or oracle.

For the Stealthy Rogue: Dark, matte-finished dice sets complement the shadowy nature of your backstabbing adventures.

For the Divine Cleric: Dice with gold or silver numbering can represent your connection to the divine powers that fuel your healing and turning abilities.

Pathfinder-Specific Dice Considerations

Pathfinder's complexity means you'll want to consider some specific factors when choosing your dice:

Multiple d6s: Many Pathfinder spells and abilities require rolling multiple six-sided dice. Having 4-6 matching d6s can speed up gameplay significantly.

Backup d20: Your d20 is your most crucial die in Pathfinder. Having a backup ensures you're never stuck mid-combat when your primary die goes missing.

Color Coding: Some players use different colored dice for different types of rolls—red for damage, blue for attacks, green for saving throws—to help organize their rolls and speed up play.

Maintaining Your Pathfinder Dice Collection

Proper care extends the life of your dice and maintains their balance:

Store dice in padded containers to prevent chipping

Avoid rolling on hard surfaces that can damage both dice and table

Clean dice regularly with mild soap and water

Retire dice that show significant wear or damage

Building Your Perfect Pathfinder Dice Arsenal

While a single 7-dice set will get you started, many Pathfinder players find that building a larger collection enhances their gaming experience:

Starter Collection: One complete 7-dice set in your favorite material and color Intermediate Collection: Add extra d6s, a backup d20, and perhaps a specialty set for special occasions Advanced Collection: Multiple themed sets, metal dice for special characters, and unique designs for different campaigns

The Pathfinder Community and Dice Culture

One of the joys of the Pathfinder community is the shared appreciation for quality gaming accessories. Your dice often become conversation starters and can even develop their own reputation at your gaming table. That lucky d20 that keeps rolling natural 20s, or the cursed d12 that always seems to roll minimum damage—these stories become part of your gaming legend.

Shopping for Pathfinder Dice at Gamers Guild

At Gamers Guild, we stock a wide variety of dice sets perfect for Pathfinder adventures. From affordable acrylic sets for new players to premium metal dice for veteran adventurers, we have options for every budget and style preference. Our curated selection focuses on quality manufacturers known for balanced, durable dice that will serve you through countless campaigns.

Whether you're just starting your first Pathfinder character or you're a seasoned Game Master looking to upgrade your dice collection, the right dice can transform your gaming experience from good to legendary.

Ready to Roll?

The perfect Pathfinder adventure starts with the right dice in your hand. Browse our selection of premium dice sets and find the perfect companions for your next journey into the world of Golarion. After all, in Pathfinder, fortune favors the prepared—and the well-equipped.