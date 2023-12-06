RF Phase Trimmers – An Updated Guide

RF phase trimmers are passive microwave devices with adjustable phase matching that are used in RF applications where proper system output requires phase matching between two cables. Minor phase changes for the phase trimmer can be needed depending on the application to ensure peak output of the RF device. The primary purpose of RF phase trimmers is to adjust the phase angle of an RF signal. RF phase trimmers are used in RF (radio frequency) applications where phase matching between two cables is necessary for the device to function properly.

The advancement in technology and design of advanced RF phase trimmers for use in high-speed digital, high-frequency and broadband applications is driving the growth of this market. However, high cost of this technology and large investments required is hindering the growth of this market.