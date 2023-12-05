Industrial Robotics Market Growth and Development: Regional Demand, Segment by Types and End-User By 2030

Emerging markets in APAC and the MEA are witnessing significant growth in the industrial robotics market. Rise in industrialization, economic development, and the need for efficient manufacturing processes are driving the demand for industrial robots in these regions. As per the IFR report, Asia Pacific remains a center of industrial robot installations, with India breaking into the top ten list for the first time. According to the latest International Federation of Robotics (IFR) report, industrial robot sales in 2021 increased by 54% compared to 2020. The number of robots is increasing rapidly in China and other developing economies. In 2021, Brazil, India, and Thailand had equivalent industrial robots compared to developed economies.

Global Industrial Robotics Market: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Robotics Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Global Industrial Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies – Industrial Robotics Market

ABB Ltd Yaskawa Electric Corporation Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp Fuji Robotics KUKA AG Universal Robotics AS Honeybee Robotics COMAU SPA Clearpath Robotics Inc Staubli International AG

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Segments-

The global industrial robotics market is segmented based on type, function, industry, and geography. Based on type, the global industrial robotics market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, collaborative robots, parallel robots, and others. Based on function, the global industrial robotics market is segmented into soldering & welding, material handling, assembling & disassembling, painting & dispensing, milling, and cutting & processing. Based on industry, the global industrial robotics market is segmented into automotive, medical & pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, rubber & plastics, metal & machinery, and food & agriculture. Based on region, the industrial robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

