5G Network and Tower Deployment Market Growth and Development: Regional Demand, Segment by Types and End-User By 2028

The surging adoption of automation and the increasing need for efficient and real-time communication systems across various industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and utilities are further contributing to the rise in the adoption of 5G network services across the region. For instance, in September 2020, Virginia Roadways deployed C-V2X Communication Technology by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enhance roadside and vehicle safety across the state. Similarly, in April 2020, AT&T sped up its 5G cell tower deployment to support medical facilities with enhanced connectivity. These factors are further contributing to the 5G network and tower deployment market growth.

Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Global 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies – 5G Network and Tower Deployment Market

American tower corporation Crown castle international corp CTI Towers Inc. DISH Network L.L.C. SBA Communications Corporation CommScope Inc. Mavenir Verizon Communications Inc AT&T Inc. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Phoenix Tower International Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Nokia Corp ZTE Corp

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Segments-

Chile became the first country in South America to include the 5G network throughout its national territory in 2021. Brazil is expected to have South America’s largest 5G network coverage by 2025. There have been commercial 5G launches in countries such as Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Puerto Rico. For instance, according to the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, the digitalization of industries in South America would be worth more than US$ 21 billion annually. According to 5G Americas, 18 5G networks are currently operating in South America. 5G is expected to represent ~43% of mobile subscriptions in Latin America by the end of 2026. Furthermore, investments in 5G networks are increasing continuously. For instance, GSMA estimated that 5G investments will peak by 2025. Mobile operators invested US$ 11.3 billion in 2020, which is expected to rise to US$ 13 billion in 2025. Overall investments between 2020 and 2025 are expected to reach US$ 73 billion.

