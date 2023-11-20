A Complete Guide to Supply Chain Analytics

Leave a Comment / By /

Supply chain management basically offers a real time analytical platform for managing the flow of information and products across the entire supply chain network

Download PDF@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002088/

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Supply Chain Management Market includes:

  •   Blue Yonder Group, Inc.
  •   e-Zest Solutions
  •   Genpact
  •   GEP
  •   IBM Corporation
  •   Kinaxis
  •   Oracle Corporation
  •   Plex Systems, Inc.
  •   Tata Consultancy Services Limited
  •   Vanguard Software Corporation

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top