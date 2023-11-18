Top New Trends in Technology for 2023 | Embedded Hypervisor

Industrial automation improves productivity and quality by mitigating errors and waste, increasing safety, and adding flexibility in the manufacturing process. In addition, integrating the real-time operating system (RTOS) with industrial automation enhances the process scheduling, memory management, and file management, allowing them to run as a single process. Thus, associated advantages and growing demand for RTOS in vertical industrial applications are fueling the demand for embedded hypervisors, which is driving the embedded hypervisor growth.

Hence, increasing spending for adopting advanced technologies and the growing popularity of cloud computing technology is paving new opportunities for deploying embedded hypervisors in the ecosystem, thereby driving growth. Virtualization technologies play a crucial role in efficiently delivering IaaS solutions for cloud computing and provide a virtual environment for storage, memory, and networking. It offers flexible and efficient allocation of resources, enhances development productivity, mitigates the cost of IT infrastructure, remote access & rapid scalability, and ensures to run of multiple operating systems. Thus, associated advantages and the growing integration of virtualization technology with artificial intelligence and machine learning offer lucrative growth opportunities for deploying embedded hypervisors during the forecast period.

Technology – Based Industry Insights

Embedded hypervisor Industry analysis by technology, the embedded hypervisor is segmented into desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data center virtualization. In 2021, the desktop virtualization segment accounted for the largest embedded hypervisor share.

Enterprise Size -Based Industry Insights

Embedded hypervisor Industry analysis by enterprise size, the embedded hypervisor is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment accounted for a larger embedded hypervisor share.

Industry -Based Industry Insights

Embedded hypervisor Industry analysis by industry, the embedded hypervisor is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Transportation, Others. In 2021, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest embedded hypervisor share.

Company Profiles

Citrix Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Wind River Systems, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Thales Group

Fent Innovative Software Solution; S.L.

Lynx Software Technologies

Siemens AG

