Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Growth and Development: Regional Demand, Segment by Types and End-User By 2030

Smart kitchen appliances are recently innovated technologies that are gaining prominence substantially in developed and developing nations. According to the Cisco Internet Report, connected homes will hold a share of 48% across all Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Smart kitchen appliances offer several benefits such as cost-effectiveness, communication ability, safety, and convenience to the owners, thereby gaining traction among end users.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies – Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

AB Electrolux Breville Group Limited BSH Hausgerate GmbH GE Appliance LG Electronics inc. Panasonic corporation KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. Samsung electronics Co., Ltd. Vita-Mix Corporation Whirlpool Corporation

Segments-

Based on product, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into smart ovens, smart refrigerators, smart sous vide, smart juicers & blenders, smart cooker & cooking robots, smart cooktops, smart & integrated ovens & cooktops, and others. The smart refrigerators segment led the smart kitchen appliance market with a share of 33.0% in 2020. The smart kitchen appliance market is witnessing a surge due to significant demand for smart refrigerators and smart ovens in the developed and developing countries, improved lifestyle, enhanced internet infrastructure, substantial growth in Internet of Things (IoT), and a rise in demand for connected devices or appliances in residential and commercial kitchens.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

