PTC Thermistor Market Comprehensive Statistics, Growth Rate, and Future Trends 2028

Linear silicon PTC thermistors resistance rises with an increase in the temperature and exhibits a virtually linear positive temperature coefficient over the entire temperature range. The thermistor is useful for temperature compensation and measurement control system. Silicon PTC thermistors are very much reliable as they feature long operational lifetimes. PTC thermistors are widely required for automotive vehicles carburetor heating. PTC water heater utilizes PTC thermistor elements as a source of heat.

TE Connectivity Corporation TDK Corporation Texas Instruments Incorporated Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ZIEHL industrie-elektronik GmbH + Co KG Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Amphenol Corporation KRIWAN Industrie-Elektronik GmbH NXP Semiconductors Altium Europe GmbH

Based on type, the global PTC thermistor market is segmented into ceramic PTC (Barium Titanate) and polymer PTC (Carbon Doped Polymer). The ceramic PTC segment dominated the market in 2020. To ensure that barium titanate-based semiconductor ceramic compositions can be utilized at higher temperatures for applications such as array of applications and thermistors for heaters, rising curie temperatures is needed. The PTC thermistor made up with a barium titanate-based semiconductor ceramic composition exhibits slight deterioration with time, that is excellent in reliability.

