Data Center Colocation Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2028

Data Center Colocation is a method of connecting a set of computing nodes and links. In the data center, Data Center Colocation is a high-performance computing system that combines server, storage, and networking technology. Data Center Colocation is becoming more popular, particularly among large enterprises, due to its ability to scale reliably, provide parallel processing services, and provide dynamic and flexible reconfiguration. One of the major factors driving the growth of the Data Center Colocation market is the growing virtualization of data center network infrastructure to increase agility, performance, and cost.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the Data Center Colocation market is the growing virtualization of data center network infrastructure to increase agility, performance, and cost. Furthermore, the growing demand for cloud technology is propelling the Data Center Colocation market forward. Also, the expansion of network infrastructure to support services and new applications are creating potential growth opportunities for Data Center Colocation market. Whereas, one of the biggest challenges of Data Center Colocation is vendor lock-in and lack of technology penetration in some of the lowincome nations are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Data Center Colocation Market Players:

Equinix Inc.

IBM Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust LP

CoreSite Realty Corporation

CyrusOne, Inc.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

365 Data Centers

UnitedLayer

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Data Center Colocation market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end user. Based on component, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into: software and services. On the basis of enterprise size, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into: SMEs and large enterprises. Similarly, based on end user, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into: IT and telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, retail, and others.

The global Data Center Colocation market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end user. Based on component, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into: software and services. On the basis of enterprise size, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into: SMEs and large enterprises. Similarly, based on end user, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into: IT and telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, retail, and others.

Data Center Colocation market – Global Analysis to 2030 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM).

