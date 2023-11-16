Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market an Overview of Market Trends and Opportunities

The artificial intelligence helps the businesses to manage all supply chain related functions efficiently and boost both top-line and bottom-line values. Therefore, the need to plan and control supply chain business, advanced technologies such as machine learning plays a significant role. The supply chain professionals can make optimal decisions based on proper analysis of big data sets.

Increase in the adoption rate of AI to enhance the customer satisfaction level and streamline all supply chain related business. Besides, the driving factors, artificial intelligence in supply chain market also presents several opportunities to the players, such as, increase in the urge to improvise operational efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing area of fields, rise in the cloud-based supply chain solutions are some of the factors which are anticipated to benefit the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in the coming period.

Components::-

Processors

Memory

AI Platforms

Services

Technology:-

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Cognitive Computing

Application:-

Warehouse Management

Fleet Management

Freight Brokerage

Virtual Assistant, Others

Industry Vertical:-

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Aerospace, Others

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the artificial intelligence in supply chain. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Companies:-

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Samsung

Xilinx Inc.

