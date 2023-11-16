Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market an Overview of Market Trends and Opportunities

The artificial intelligence helps the businesses to manage all supply chain related functions efficiently and boost both top-line and bottom-line values. Therefore, the need to plan and control supply chain business, advanced technologies such as machine learning plays a significant role. The supply chain professionals can make optimal decisions based on proper analysis of big data sets.
𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞➜ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004824
Increase in the adoption rate of AI to enhance the customer satisfaction level and streamline all supply chain related business. Besides, the driving factors, artificial intelligence in supply chain market also presents several opportunities to the players, such as, increase in the urge to improvise operational efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing area of fields, rise in the cloud-based supply chain solutions are some of the factors which are anticipated to benefit the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in the coming period.
Components::-
- Processors
- Memory
- AI Platforms
- Services
Technology:-
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Machine Learning
- Cognitive Computing
Application:-
- Warehouse Management
- Fleet Management
- Freight Brokerage
- Virtual Assistant, Others
Industry Vertical:-
- Pharmaceutical
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Food and Beverages
- Aerospace, Others
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the artificial intelligence in supply chain. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.
Top Companies:-
- H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Samsung
- Xilinx Inc.
𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞➜ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004824