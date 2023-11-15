A Completed Guide to Cloud ERP

Cloud ERP by Business Function (Finance and Accounting, Sales and Marketing, Inventory and Order Management, Human Capital Management, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Aerospace and Defense, Others)
Increasing government initiatives to promote digitization in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) presents a substantial opportunity for the cloud ERP market. Governments of various countries offer financial incentives, grants, or subsidies to SMEs that invest in digital solutions, including cloud ERP systems. These incentives can offset the initial costs of adoption. For example, in 2021, the US Small Business Administration (SBA) launched the Community Navigator Pilot Program, allocating funds to help SMEs access technology and digital tools, such as cloud ERP, to improve their operations. Governments are taking initiatives to make SMEs aware of the benefits of digital transformation, emphasizing cloud ERP adoption.
For instance, the European Union’s “Digital Europe” program aims to promote the digital transformation of European businesses, including SMEs, by providing access to digital tools and services. Adopting cloud ERP systems allows SMEs to enhance their operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge. Also, the European government is supporting the acceleration of their ability to innovate and compete on a global scale. The “Industry 4.0” initiative in Germany encourages SMEs to embrace digital transformation, including cloud ERP adoption, to stay competitive in advanced manufacturing. Government initiatives play an essential role in creating a conducive environment for SMEs to embrace digital technologies, including cloud ERP. These programs offer financial support, educational resources, and industry-specific guidance to increase the adoption of cloud ERP solutions among SMEs. Thus, government initiatives for the digitalization of SMEs are creating opportunities for the cloud ERP growth.
Cloud ERP Market Recent Developments:
- The cloud ERP players highly adopt inorganic and organic strategies. A few recent key market developments are listed below:
- In July 2023, Infor, the industry cloud company, announced the continued momentum of Infor Marketplace, which now showcases more than 150 solutions. These include partner-developed applications that extend the functionality of Infor ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems and Infor content that leverages Infor platform technology and OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model.
- In June 2023, SAP and Bain & Company are collaborating to help executives maximize the impact of cloud-enabled ERP transformation. By bringing together solutions like RISE with SAP and Bain’s business-led transformation expertise, the partnership aims to enable clients to reach their business goals faster and achieve their full ERP potential.
- In May 2023, Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, announced an expanded strategic partnership with SAP focused on developing new solutions to help customers solve their most complex digital business transformation challenges.
- In March 2023, Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, announced the acquisition of Innovation ERP, a leading Sage X3 and Sage 300 consulting firm. The acquisition deepens Net at Work’s bench of experienced Sage ERP business technology consultants. It provides Innovation ERP clients with direct access to a complete range of next-generation technologies and services to help them unleash the power of their business, including customer relationship management (CRM), Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Managed IT, and Cloud Hosting services.
- In February 2023, Acumatica’s latest release of its SaaS ERP includes new features to improve ease of use and productivity for SMB customers while strengthening its competitive advantage.