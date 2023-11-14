IoT in Agriculture Challenges and Opportunities

IoT in agriculture involves IoT based modern technological systems, tools, solutions and equipment for enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing energy wastage and maximizing production through real time field data collection, data analysis, data storage and development of control platform. IoT-based applications like livestock monitoring, precision farming, fish farm monitoring and smart greenhouse are anticipated to increase the speed of various agriculture processes. IoT in agriculture is expected to see a significant growth in upcoming years all over the world.

Drivers:

• Government initiatives regarding transforming the traditional agricultural practices into smart farming.

• Rising urbanization and increasing per capita disposable income to boost market growth of IoT in agriculture.

• Growing number of new players in this market.

Restraints

• Costs involved in smart farming may be challenging for the farmers from developing countries.The report also

Offering:-

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Livestock Monitoring Solutions

Software Solutions, Others

Application:-

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Aquaculture

includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the IoT in agriculture. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Companies:-

• Accenture

• Climate Corporation

• Deepfield Robotics

• Farmers Edge Inc.

• Flux Farm, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• KaaIoT Technologies, LLC

• Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

• Octonion SA

• Telit