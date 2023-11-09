Completed Guide to FPGA

FPGA By Configuration (Low-end FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, High-end FPGA); Technology (SRAM-based FPGA, Flash-based FPGA, Antifuse-based FPGA) Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends study It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving FPGA growth, precise estimation of the FPGA size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

Download Sample @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030099

With the rise in concerns about climate change and air pollution, industries and consumers are showing interest in adopting electric vehicles. In addition, governments of several countries are seeking ways to introduce several initiatives and policies to fuel the manufacturing of electric vehicles to decrease carbon footprint and contribute to an eco-friendly and greener future. A few of these initiatives and policies are mentioned below:

In September 2022, the US government announced its plan to boost the manufacturing of electric vehicles. By 2030, the country is expected to record 50% of the total electric vehicle sales share.

In May 2022, Stellantis had planned to spend US$ 2.8 billion to increase the production of EVs at two of its Canadian plants. In support of this investment, the Canadian and Ontario governments set a target to invest up to US$ 410.7 million and US$ 398 million, respectively, to augment the domestic production of EVs and mitigate supply chain constraints.

In March 2022, Triton Electric Vehicle LLC announced the launch of its new production plant in Gujarat, India. In addition, in June 2022, BMW announced the opening of its new electric vehicle production plant in China with an investment of US$ 2.2 billion.

The UAE government plans to launch 42,000 electric cars, which will be on the roads by 2030.

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Ankit Mathur

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com