E-learning Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2028

According to our latest market study on “E-learning Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Delivery Mode, Learning Mode, and End User,” the e-learning market is expected to grow from US$ 274.10 billion in 2022 to US$ 465.47 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Governments of countries in Asia Pacific are contributing a significant part of their resources to two critical sectors, i.e., healthcare and education. According to Education 2030 Sustainable Development Goal, spending on the education sector in this region accounts for ~4% of GDP and 15% of national expenditure on public services. Countries in Asia Pacific have different parameters for composing their education budget, including foreign aid, community funds, and private sector contributions. Educational institutes are collaborating with e-learning platform providers to create digital solutions that provide a great learning experience for students and help monitor and store the academic records of students. Moreover, there is a growing adoption of tools such as Chromebooks and Google Workspace for Education, transforming the way of teaching and learning. Thus, increased spending on the education sector across several countries in the region is anticipated to boost the e-learning market growth in the coming years.

The List of Companies – E-learning Market

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Kydon Holdings Pte Ltd

Gnowbe Pte Ltd.

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D2L Inc.

Oracle Corp

MARSHALL CAVENDISH EDUCATION PTE. LTD

Citrix Systems Inc.

SAP SE

E-learning Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

