Completed Guide to Governance Risk and Compliance (eGRC)

eGRC stands for Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance. eGRC is a planned discipline that focuses on organizations to identify and protect against relevant risks and enhance their operations. eGRC helps businesses in rationalizing control, cost reduction, and identify operational inefficiencies. In other terms, eGRC assimilates data, controls, and policies and develops the results in a strategically visible manner. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of eGRC software in financial institutions and the surge in penetration of the internet of things technology fuel the growth of the eGRC.

The surge in need for this software by various banks for managing money laundering, foreign exchange risk, terrorist financing, and interest rate risk are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the eGRC market. However, security issues associated with it, complexity in installation & configuration and high cost of eGRC software are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of the eGRC market. The manufacturing sector is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the upsurge in demand for eGRC software due to rise in supply chain risk, fraud & bribery, intellectual property risk, and reputational risk in manufacturing industries

Top Companies:-

IBM Corporation

Lockpath Inc.

LogicManager, Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RSA Security LLC

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters