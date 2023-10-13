Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market: Key Developments | 2030

A rapid change has been witnessed in the lighting industry related to style, trend, and appearances. This change is attributed to the rising disposable income of the people resulting in replacing old lighting fixtures with the new efficient designs. Also, owing to the benefits of LED lighting, people are replacing their old incandescent lights. Governments of several countries are encouraging the replacement of old lights with energy-efficient lighting solutions such as LED. Such factors are anticipated to propel the growth of lighting fixtures and luminaires market. Furthermore, increasing construction in the hospitality sector is providing a prosperous opportunity for the growth of the market.

Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies – Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market

1.KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

2. CREE INC.

3. OSRAM LICHT AG

4. PANASONIC CORPORATION

5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

6. TOSHIBA CORP.

7. ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.

8. HUBBELL LIGHTING, INC.

9. EATON CORPORATION PLC.

10. ATG ELECTRONICS

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Segments-

The “Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Lighting industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market with detailed market segmentation by installation type, lighting, end-user and geography. The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

