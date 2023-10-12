North America Data Center Cooling Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2019 to 2027

The North America data center cooling market is accounted to US$ 3.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7.9 Bn by 2027.

The North America Data Center Cooling Market report covers information about the regional markets, including historical and future trends for market dominance, size, trades, supply, competitors, and prices, as well as key vendor information across the region.

Top Companies in the North America Data Center Cooling Market include:

Asetek, Inc.

Black Box Corporation

United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation)

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

STULZ GmbH

North America Data Center Cooling Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the North America Data Center Cooling market on the basis of Types is:

Enterprise

Colocation

Wholesale

Hyperscale Data Centers

On the basis of Application, the North America Data Center Cooling Market is segmented into:

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

The major players in the North America Data Center Cooling industry are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure.

Objectives of the Report:

–To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the North America Data Center Cooling market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the North America Data Center Cooling.

-To showcase the development of the North America Data Center Cooling market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the North America Data Center Cooling market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the North America Data Center Cooling

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading.

The report presents market information and provides critical insight into market dynamics.

