Smart Grid Challenges and Opportunities

A smart grid is an electrical grid that includes a variety of operations and energy measures such as smart appliances, smart meters, renewable energy resources, and energy-efficient resources. Growing concerns about environmental protection and rising the adoption of smart grid technology to improve efficiency in energy conservation and consumption are boosting the growth of the smart grid. Growing awareness about carbon footprint management and modernization of old grid infrastructure are influences the growth of the smart grid.

Top Companies:-

– ABB

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Eaton Corporation Inc

– General Electric Company

– Honeywell International Inc

– Itron, Inc.

– Landis+Gyr AG

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– Wipro Limited