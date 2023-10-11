Retail Analytics Market: Industry Analysis by Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2030

The retail analytics market has been experiencing rapid market growth owing to digitization and technological awareness among customers. The velocity, variety and bulk volume of big data is projected to have a notable effect on retail analytics market. With big data analytics, companies are capable to generate meaningful visions and information that facilitates in revenue generation and acquiring untapped market.

Drivers:

Introduction of big data has improvised the way retail sector used to function, also it has increased the online shopping rate and utilization of social media, and exponential usage of smart phones in online shopping are some of the major factors driving the market. Several retailers have successfully implemented and are harnessing the benefits provided by various social media platforms that have turned out to be better in terms of understanding customers’ needs, loyalty, feedback and brand perception.

Rising demand of retail analytics in management of inventory and planning and monitoring the customer purchasing traits are some additional factors that would emphatically impact the growth of market growth.

Because of its ability to optimize retail functions and improvise customer relationship management several subsectors of retail industry are expected to adopt the technology also, emergence for security in retail leading to reduction in shrinkage would generate new opportunities for retail analytics market

Restraints:

Lack of adoption of the retail analytics technology by unorganized retail sector is hindering the growth of the retail analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the retail analytics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Adobe Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

IBM CORPORATION

Manthan Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

QLIKTECH INTERNATIONAL AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Retail Analytics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2030. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Retail Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

