Maritime Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2028

The demand for advanced solutions such as maritime data analytics among commercial shippers and other end users has been increasing rapidly. Big data is being utilized in the shipping industry to monitor sensors on ships and perform predictive analysis to avoid delays and boost productivity. The big data insights are being actively leveraged to predict and avoid price-related challenges occurring throughout a ship’s life cycle, from design to operation to decommissioning. Hamburg Port (Germany), Port of Cartagena (Colombia), Port of Rotterdam (The Netherlands), and several ports in Southeast Asia are actively using big data analytics solutions for their port and terminal operations.

The maritime analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 1,077.42 million in 2022 to US$ 2,185.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Maritime analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting critical information related to diverse shipping activities. The growing use of algorithms and predictive analytics in the shipping industry, coupled with the rising trend of automation and digitalization, is driving the growth of maritime analytics solutions worldwide. In the shipping & maritime industry, maritime analytics offers stakeholders key benefits such as enhanced productivity, superior performance, better safety, cost savings, and valuable insights related to various parameters. The global shipping industry is evolving steadily owing to increasing trade across countries, changing technology landscape, and uncertainty in global economies and geopolitical conditions.

All these factors pose various challenges and opportunities for companies operating in the shipping industry. Companies are continually investing in innovative solutions to increase the profitability of their operations and acquire a competitive advantage over their competitors. In such a situation, the enormous volume of fragmented data can be used to acquire valuable insights that can improve operational efficiency and decision-making utilizing tools such as maritime analytics. Companies are increasingly turning to marine data analytics solutions for goals such as streamlining maritime operations, improving ship chartering, scheduling maintenance, and pricing insights.

