What is Data Leakage Prevention and How Does it Work?

Data leakage prevention (DLP) software monitors and manages endpoint activities to ensure the security of sensitive data by providing it from data loss, misuse, or being accessed by an unauthorized user. The software protects confidential and critical data by detecting violations of policies described by the organizations. DLP offers reporting to comply with all the compliance and identifies areas of the weakness and variances for incident response and forensics.

With a rise in illegal activities and frauds for data loss and misuse, the need for DLP software among verticals is gaining high momentum in the data leakage prevention . Moreover, the continuous introduction of new rules and regulations to prevent both SMEs and large enterprises from the consequences of illegal activities related to data is expected to create tremendous opportunities for data leakage prevention further.

Type: –

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage DLP

Application:-

Encryption

Policy Standards and Procedures

Centralized Management

Cloud Storage

Web and Email Protection

Incident Response

Workflow Management

Top Companies: –

CA, Inc.

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint LLC

GTB Technologies, Inc.

McAfee LLC

RSA (EMC Corporation)

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holding, Inc.

Websense, Inc. (Raytheon Company)

Zecurion

