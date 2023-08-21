I need to start resistance training. Can you create a 7-day workout plan for me to ease into it?

Of course, I can help you create a 7-day resistance training workout plan to ease into it. Remember to consult with a fitness professional or your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions or concerns. This plan is designed for beginners and focuses on full-body workouts with an emphasis on proper form and gradual progression.

Day 1: Full Body Workout

Squats – 3 sets of 8 reps Push-ups (or modified push-ups) – 3 sets of 6 reps Bent-over Dumbbell Rows – 3 sets of 8 reps Plank – 3 sets of 20 seconds Bodyweight Lunges – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Day 2: Active Recovery or Rest Day Engage in light activities like walking, stretching, or yoga to promote recovery.

Day 3: Upper Body Workout

Dumbbell Bench Press (or Push-ups) – 3 sets of 8 reps Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press – 3 sets of 8 reps Lat Pulldowns (or Assisted Pull-ups) – 3 sets of 8 reps Tricep Dips (using a bench or chair) – 3 sets of 8 reps Bicep Curls – 3 sets of 10 reps

Day 4: Active Recovery or Rest Day

Day 5: Lower Body Workout

Romanian Deadlifts (with light dumbbells) – 3 sets of 8 reps Bodyweight Step-ups – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg Glute Bridges – 3 sets of 12 reps Side Plank – 3 sets of 15 seconds per side Calf Raises – 3 sets of 12 reps

Day 6: Active Recovery or Rest Day

Day 7: Full Body Workout

Goblet Squats – 3 sets of 8 reps Push-ups (or modified push-ups) – 3 sets of 6 reps Bent-over Dumbbell Rows – 3 sets of 8 reps Plank – 3 sets of 20 seconds Bodyweight Lunges – 3 sets of 10 reps per leg

Notes:

Start with a weight that challenges you but allows you to perform the recommended repetitions with proper form. Gradually increase the weight as you become more comfortable.

Perform a 5-10 minute warm-up before each workout to increase blood flow and reduce the risk of injury.

Rest for 1-2 minutes between sets.

Focus on controlled movements and proper form to prevent injuries.

Hydrate before, during, and after your workouts.

Listen to your body. If something feels painful or uncomfortable, stop and consult a fitness professional.

Remember that consistency and gradual progression are key to seeing results and preventing injuries. As you progress, you can gradually increase the intensity and variety of exercises in your routine. It’s also important to include proper nutrition and adequate rest in your overall fitness plan.