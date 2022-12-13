North America Medical Robotic Systems Market would rocket up to USD 23.14 billion by 2029

The top notch “North America Medical Robotic Systems market” research document provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. The report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.

The medical robotic systems market is growing at a fast speed. Service robotics is being gradually used in the healthcare sector. They are being used for a multiplicity of reasons in healthcare, from supporting in actions to taking care of the patients. Furthermore, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably impacted the value chain of the service robotics market and has greatly affected the demand for the same.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical robotic systems market which was USD 16.4 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 23.14 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Segmentation:

The North America medical robotic systems market is segmented on the basis of type, price range, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Product

Instruments and Accessories

Robotic Systems

Surgical Robot

Orthopedic robotic systems

RoboDoc Surgical Systems

MAKO RIO surgical system

iBlock Surgical System

Navio Surgical System

Stanmore Sculptor surgical system

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems market

Neuromate surgical system

Pathfinder surgical systems

Renaissance Surgical System

General Laparoscopy Robotic Systems market

da Vinci Robotic Surgery System

Freehand endoscope Holder

Telelap ALF-X surgical system

Noncatheter percutaneous robotic systems

Steerable Robotic Catheters

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Systems

CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System

TrueBeam STx Radiosurgery System

Gamma Knife Perfexion Radiosurgery System

Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Pharmacy Robotic Systems

IV Robotic Systems

By Application

Laparoscopy

Orthopedic Surgery

Pharmacy Applications

Neurosurgery

Other Applications

Key Market Players:

Hocoma (Switzerland)

ReWalk Robotics (U.S)

Omnicell, Inc (U.S)

Teladoc Health, Inc. ( S)

OhmniLabs, Inc. (U.S)

VGo Communications, Inc. (US)

Vecna Technologies, Inc. (U.S)

Xandex, Inc. (U.S)

Double Robotics, Inc. (US)

Amy Robotics Co., Ltd. (China)

Ava Robotics, Inc. (U.S)

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: North America Medical Robotic Systems Market Landscape

Part 04: North America Medical Robotic Systems Market Sizing

Part 05: North America Medical Robotic Systems Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

