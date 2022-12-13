Algaecides Market is to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% During the Forecast By 2029

The Algaecides Market are widely used to kill algae and prevent their growth. It is used to kill phytoplankton and also used to prevent or reduce large blooms. It is available in the market in different forms such as liquid, granular, and pallets. It is injected into or sprayed onto surface waters. Rising demand for algaecides in various end use applications such as aquaculture and surface water treatment and a spike in demand for air conditioning systems are drivers for the global algaecides market.

Major Players in Algaecides markets are:

BASF SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), SePRO Corporation (U.S.), BioSafe Systems, LLC (U.S.), N. Jonas & Company, Inc. (U.S.), UPL (India), Phoenix Products Co. (U.S.), Weifang Maochen Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Airmax (U.S.), Oreq (U.S.)

Market Definition

Algaecide is used to kill and prevent the growth of algae or cyanobacteria. They are two types of algaecide, which comprise natural and synthetic algaecides. They are usually used to prevent filamentous, branched, as well as planktonic algae. Algaecide depends upon some factors such as quantities of application, water chemistry, and product formulation, among others. There are various types of algaecides

Copper Sulfate: (CuSO4) is an inorganic compound and is widely used to prevent blue-green algae as blue-green algae are more sensitive to the effects of copper than other algae.

Chelated Copper: It works better than copper sulfate algaecides as it prevents both filamentous and planktonic algae.

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds: It works better against the green algae as it destroys their cellular membrane. It is not expensive and widely used for swimming pools.

Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide: It is a non-toxic algaecide that oxidizes fungi (including spores), bacteria, and viruses. It works on phytopathogenic organisms.

Dyes & Colorants: It is a type of algaecide that enhances the appearance of water features with a colorant such as blue. It also controls the growth of several types of aquatic weeds and algae.

Regulatory Framework

Regulation (EU) No 528/2012, stated that, Alguinet, with the active substance copper sulphate pentahydrate, at a level of 100% w/w, may be authorized for use as an algaecide (product-type 02) for the control of algal growth by trained professional, professional and non-professional users

Global Algaecides Market Segmentation:

The global algaecides market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of action, form, application, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Copper Sulfate

Chelated Copper

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide

Dyes and Colorants

Others

On the basis of type, the global algaecides market is segmented into copper sulfate, quaternary ammonium compounds, chelated copper, peroxyacetic acid & hydrogen dioxide, dyes & colorants, other.

Mode of Action

Non-Selective

Selective

On the basis of mode of action, the global algaecides market is segmented into non-selective and selective.

Form

Liquid

Dry

On the basis of form, global algaecides market is segmented into liquid and dry.

Application

Surface Water Treatment

Aquaculture

Sports & Recreational Centers

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of application, the global algaecides market is segmented into surface water treatment, aquaculture, sports & recreational centers, agriculture, and others.

Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

On the basis of distribution channel, the global algaecides market is segmented into indirect and direct.

Global Algaecides Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global algaecides market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, mode of action, form, application, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global algaecides market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, rest of Asia-Pacific, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to rising concern and awareness regarding the conservation of the environment and ecosystem in the region. Due to the growing activities of water treatment programs in the region and the algaecides manufacturers are engaged in developing new algaecides products in the region is propelling the region’s demand for algaecides.

Some Points from Table of Content:

Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Algaecides market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Algaecides Market is analyzed, by price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Algaecides market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Algaecides Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Algaecides Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

