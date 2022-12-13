Europe Patient Monitoring System Market would rocket up to USD 76713.85 million by 2029

The top notch “Europe Patient Monitoring System market” research document provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. The report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.

The rapid increase in chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, the growing elderly population, the increasing choice for home and remote monitoring, and the convenience of use of portable devices contribute to the growth of the patient monitoring market. According to the World Health Organization 2020, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and diabetes will account for 73 percent of all fatalities and 60 percent of the worldwide burden of diseases in 2020.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the patient monitoring system market, which was USD 37,115.97 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 76713.85 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Segmentation:

The patient monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Multi-parameter Monitors

Respiratory MonitoringDevices

Other Types of Devices

Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Fetal and Neonatal

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

Other Applications

End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End-Users

Key Market Players:

Abbott (U.S.)

Masimo (U.S.)

Medtronic (U.S.)

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (U.S.)

Mortara Instruments Inc (U.K)

Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S)

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan)

Nonin (U.S.)

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Europe Patient Monitoring System Market Landscape

Part 04: Europe Patient Monitoring System Market Sizing

Part 05: Europe Patient Monitoring System Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

