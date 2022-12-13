Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Europe free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market is expected to reach the value of USD 1,868.75 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Europe free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market is being driven by the numerous benefits they offer to both companies and employees. The market for contemporary height-adjustable desks is also being driven by an increase in demand for contemporary height-adjustable workstations. The human body naturally works best when it is in a comfortable position, especially during regular office work hours.

This improves general health, which creates a market opportunity for modern height-adjustable desks. While the primary factors limiting the Europe free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market is due to increase in demand for substitutes indicated above are higher. As a result of the rising demand for free standing electrical height-adjustable tables so, growers are putting more effort into manufacturing new deigns and new models. The market’s expansion is ultimately aided by these choices.

Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Grow IN awareness in Modern organizations about the health risks brought on by employees’ bad posture in the workplace

Poor posture, for instance, can lead to a wide range of health problems by putting unnecessary strain on joints and muscles. This causes overwork and tiredness, which can result in chronic discomfort. As a result, musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) such as tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome may develop. Muscles, blood vessels, nerves, ligaments, and tendons can all be affected by these conditions.

Now a day’s, people are more aware of these health issues due to bad posture during office hours. Hence, organizations provide facilities like free standing electrical height-adjustable tables, which provide good posture during working hours. Therefore, the employees don’t face many health problems related to bad posture.

The increasE IN adoption OF ergonomic furniture in a wide range of applications

Ergonomics is the practice of creating the workplace to meet the demands of the worker rather than forcing the worker to adjust to the workplace. A good ergonomic design has been proven to improve work quality and output while also improving worker wellbeing. Unlike traditional office furniture, ergonomic chairs keep the user’s body in a secure and upright position, reducing stress on the spine, neck, and hips.

This is accomplished through the use of a headrest to support the neck and shoulders, as well as a backrest to maintain the natural curve of the spine. Another increasing trend in ergonomics that is quickly becoming mandatory in certain companies is the sit-stand desk, which is intended to get employees up and moving more. Due to the increasing adoption, people are interested in using various applications.

OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing openings of retail storeS for physical experience

Customers prefer to visit retail stores to gain a better understanding of furniture products. In recent years, numerous new retail stores with varied branch names have been erected in various locations. The majority of customers in each and every region will be able to access these different branches. Employees will benefit greatly from this simple accessibility, as well as the business itself, by generating more sales.

CHALLENGES

High cost of raw material

Most consumers these days favor high-quality goods. High-quality raw materials are needed to produce high-quality goods, which is a prerequisite in the manufacturing process. However, the cost of high-quality raw materials is exorbitant, and only a small number of investors are willing to make that kind of investment. The majority of businesses aren’t exhibiting interest in investing in these sectors as a result of the high cost of excellent raw materials.

Post-COVID-19 Impact On Europe Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for free standing electrical height-adjustable tables has increased as there won’t be any restrictions on movement; hence, the supply of products would be easy. The persistence of COVID-19 for a longer period has affected the supply chain as it got disrupted, and it became difficult to supply furniture products to consumers, initially increasing the demand for products. However, post-COVID, the demand for Free standing electrical height-adjustable tables has increased significantly owing to improves general health and productivity at work.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, ACTIU Berbegal y Formas S.A. aim was to innovate to be at the top of the class. The company designs working spaces for the students in the classroom for better study and learning by providing agile and comfortable furniture. The development of advanced technologies has led to good facilities for learning, which will attract other learning institutes to adopt the same. This help in the market growth

Europe Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Scope

TYPE

Single Motor

Dual Motor

APPLICATION

Offices

Commercial

Industrial

Home

SALES CHANNEL

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Others

Competitive Landscape and Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Share Analysis

The free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Europe presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus on the free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market.

Some of the major players operating in the Free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market are Conen Products GmbH, KI, Kimball International, Gispen, Ergomaster, Kinnarps AB, ROL AB, PALMBERG, CEKA, Schiavello, OKAMURA CORPORATION., Fellowes Brands, Europe Furniture Group, Röhr-Bush, GmbH & Co. KG, HNI Corporation, ACTIU Berbegal y Formas S.A., Teknion, Ofita, and Steelcase Inc., among others.

