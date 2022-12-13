The free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market is expected to reach the value of USD 6,866.13 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The global free standing global electrical height-adjustable tables market is being driven by the numerous benefits they offer to both companies and employees. The market for contemporary height-adjustable desks is also being driven by an increase in demand for contemporary height-adjustable workstations. The human body naturally works best when it is in a comfortable position, especially during regular office work hours.

This improves general health, which creates a market opportunity for modern height-adjustable desks. While the primary factor limiting the global free-standing electrical height-adjustable tables market is due to an increase in demand for substitutes indicated above are higher. As a result of the rising demand for free standing electrical height-adjustable tables so, growers are putting more effort into manufacturing new designs and new models.

Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Grow IN awareness in Modern organizations about the health risks brought on by employees’ bad posture in the workplace

Poor posture, for instance, can lead to a wide range of health problems by putting unnecessary strain on joints and muscles. This causes overwork and tiredness, which can result in chronic discomfort. As a result, musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) such as tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome may develop.

Muscles, blood vessels, nerves, ligaments, and tendons can all be affected by these conditions. Now a day’s, people are more aware of these health issues due to bad posture during office hours. Hence, organizations provide facilities like free standing electrical height-adjustable tables, which provide good posture during working hours. Therefore, the employees don’t face many health problems related to bad posture.

The increasE IN adoption OF ergonomic furniture in a wide range of applications

Ergonomics is the practice of creating the workplace to meet the demands of the worker rather than forcing the worker to adjust to the workplace. A good ergonomic design has been proven to improve work quality and output while also improving worker wellbeing. Unlike traditional office furniture, ergonomic chairs keep the user’s body in a secure and upright position, reducing stress on the spine, neck, and hips.

This is accomplished through the use of a headrest to support the neck and shoulders, as well as a backrest to maintain the natural curve of the spine. Another increasing trend in ergonomics that is quickly becoming mandatory in certain companies is the sit-stand desk, which is intended to get employees up and moving more. Due to the increasing adoption, people are interested in using various applications.

ImageWorks Commercial Interiors published insight on “What You Need to Know About The Future of Ergonomic Office Furniture.” Modern technology and creative designs are already present in the ergonomic office furniture that is now available, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t always potential for development.

RESTRAINTS

The high expense of smart furniture versus regular furniture

Smart furniture is not regular furniture like chairs, desks, and tables, and it is more in modern designs for homes and offices that have an intelligent system or are controlled by a controller. So, its raw material sourcing and manufacturing require high investments, so the ultimate price of the product is higher than regular furniture, because of this reason many consumers avoid purchasing smart furniture like free standing electrical height-adjustable tables.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the enormous price difference between smart furniture products and traditional furniture will significantly hinder the market’s expansion.

OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing openings of retail storeS for physical experience

Customers prefer to visit retail stores to gain a better understanding of furniture products. In recent years, numerous new retail stores with varied branch names have been erected in various locations. The majority of customers in each and every region will be able to access these different branches. Employees will benefit greatly from this simple accessibility, as well as the business itself, by generating more sales.

CHALLENGES

High cost of raw material

Most consumers these days favor high-quality goods. High-quality raw materials are needed to produce high-quality goods, which is a prerequisite in the manufacturing process. However, the cost of high-quality raw materials is exorbitant, and only a small number of investors are willing to make that kind of investment. The majority of businesses aren’t exhibiting interest in investing in these sectors as a result of the high cost of excellent raw materials.

Post-COVID-19 Impact On Global Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for free standing electrical height-adjustable tables has increased as there won’t be any restrictions on movement; hence, the supply of products would be easy. The persistence of COVID-19 for a longer period has affected the supply chain as it got disrupted, and it became difficult to supply furniture products to consumers, initially increasing the demand for products. However, post-COVID, the demand for Free standing electrical height-adjustable tables has increased significantly owing to improves general health and productivity at work.

In July 2022, ACTIU Berbegal y Formas S.A. aim was to innovate to be at the top of the class. The company designs working spaces for the students in the classroom for better study and learning by providing agile and comfortable furniture. The development of advanced technologies has led to good facilities for learning, which will attract other learning institutes to adopt the same. This help in the market growth

Global Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Scope

TYPE

Single Motor

Dual Motor

APPLICATION

Offices

Commercial

Industrial

Home

SALES CHANNEL

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Others

Global Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the global free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Poland, Netherlands, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Russia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Greece, Turkey, Norway and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.

Competitive Landscape and Free Standing Electrical Height-Adjustable Tables Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the Free standing electrical height-adjustable tables market are Conen Products GmbH, ConSet America, Global Furniture Group, HNI Corporation, Schiavello, KI, Fellowes Brands, Ofita, ROL AB, Teknion, PALMBERG, Haworth Inc., OKAMURA CORPORATION., Kimball International, Steelcase Inc., Gispen, Ergomaster, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., CEKA, RAGNARS, Röhr-Bush GmbH & Co. KG, ACTIU Berbegal y Formas S.A., KOKUYO CO., LTD., and Kinnarps AB, among others.

