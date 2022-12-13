The North America shipping container liner market will grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Container liners can be used to pack all kinds of dry food such as wheat, rice, coffee, legumes, sugar and other foods. For safe, contamination-free packaging, container liners offer a cost-effective, protective and valuable packaging solution. Rising prevalence of container liners in food and agriculture industry and increased transportation activities are expected to drive the North America shipping container liner market

North America shipping container liner market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Market Definition

Container liners are the most economical means of packaging and transporting bulk dry, free-flowing products. They are of primary importance regarding packaging requirements for bulk deliveries of goods and other materials. When goods are moved from one geographical location to another, they naturally come into contact with natural elements such as oil, dust, air and soil, all of which can ruin or degrade the quality of the goods.

There is a possibility that Excessive contamination often renders goods unsuitable. To avoid the transported goods being rejected by the authorities, it is very important that the goods meet the quality standards set by the relevant government of the destination country. To prevent all these situations, bulk container liners are used as a protective layer. By using bulk container liners for transportation, goods are kept safe and contamination is completely avoided.

North America Shipping Container Liner Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Container Liners in the Food and Agriculture Industry

Shipping container liners have become increasingly popular in the shipping industry, especially in food and agriculture. Food products and items must be transported with well-maintained chains and precautions to maintain their quality and food security. Similarly, in the agriculture industry, transportation of seeds, fertilizers, and various chemicals must be transported with proper care and handled cautiously.

Container liners prevent moisture, temperature, and other contamination in the commodity. Various manufacturers are providing such container liners as per the need of end users for varying applications. The wide applicability of container liners in food and agriculture leads to higher demands and is expected to drive market growth

Opportunities

Strategic Initiatives by Leading Organizations

The acceptance and high usage of shipping container liners in the market have increased the demand for the product. To fulfil such demands as per the need of end users related to various applications, it is used for; manufacturers are taking strategic decisions and provide new and innovative products in the market.

Increasing Demands for Large Packaging for Bulk Cargo Commodities

Container liners prevent the contamination of cargo and other products transported after packaging. It shields the bulk cargo from moisture and ensures that the cargo is shipped securely and hygienically. With container liners, very little handling is required in shipping, making all the operations easy. Manufacturers provide container liners in different designs and sizes to transport bulk cargo while ensuring product safety. Hence, the increasing demand for large packaging for bulk cargo commodities might create opportunities for the North America shipping container liner market.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on North America Shipping Container Liner Market

COVID-19 has affected the market to some extent. Due to the lockdown, the manufacturing and production of many small and large companies were halted as well as the demand for shipping container liner decreased as shipping and transportation activities were severely affected due to quarantine measures, which influenced the market. Due to the change in many mandates and regulations, manufacturers can design and launch new products in the market, which will help the market’s growth.

North America Shipping Container Liner Market Scope

Type

Polypropylene (PP) Container Liners

polyethylene (PE) Container Liners

Others

Application

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Minerals

Agricultural

Others

North America Shipping Container Liner Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America shipping container liner market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided based on as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America shipping container liner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

U.S. is expected to dominate the North America shipping container liner market in terms of market share and market revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing surge for container liners in various industries and growing consumer demand from end users.

Competitive Landscape and North America Shipping Container Liner Market Share Analysis

North America shipping container liner market competitive landscape provides details about the competitors. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus on North America shipping container liner market.

Some of the major players operating in the North America shipping container liner market are BERRY GLOBAL INC., Eceplast, Greif, LC Packaging, Thrace Group, and United Bags Inc. among others.

