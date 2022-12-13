Europe Shipping Container Liner Market is Growing with a CAGR of 3.9% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The Europe shipping container liner market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,058.07 million by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the shipping container liner market is rising prevalence of container liners in food and agriculture and the increased transportation activities.

Rising prevalence of container liners in food and agriculture industry and increased transportation activities are expected to drive the global shipping container liner market Moreover, reusability and cost effectiveness of shipping container liners will propel the growth of the global shipping container liner market. However, high transportation costs and increasing freight rates may hamper the growth of the market.

Container liners are the most economical means of packaging and transporting bulk dry, free-flowing products. They are of primary importance regarding packaging requirements for bulk deliveries of goods and other materials. When goods are moved from one geographical location to another, they naturally come into contact with natural elements such as oil, dust, air and soil, all of which can ruin or degrade the quality of the goods.

Global Shipping Container Liner Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence Of Container Liners In The Food And Agriculture Industry

Shipping container liners have become increasingly popular in the shipping industry, especially in food and agriculture. Food products and items must be transported with well-maintained chains and precautions to maintain their quality and food security. Similarly, in the agriculture industry, transportation of seeds, fertilizers, and various chemicals must be transported with proper care and handled cautiously.

Container liners prevent moisture, temperature, and other contamination in the commodity. Various manufacturers are providing such container liners as per the need of end users for varying applications. The wide applicability of container liners in food and agriculture leads to higher demands and is expected to drive market growth

Increased Transportation Activities Requiring Shipping Container Liners

The upsurge in the transportation of goods across the globe has led to the industry’s higher demand for shipping container liners. The liners provide safety to the commodities and are highly efficient in loading and unloading. With this increasing transportation, the demand for container liners is also increasing and is expected to drive the market’s growth.

Higher Demands Due To The Cost-Effective And Reusability Of Shipping Container Liners

Container liners are composed of high-density polyethylene and polypropylene, enabling end users to use them again. The container liners can be used many times, resulting in cost-effectiveness. Manufacturers provide shipping container liners in various materials, which aids in their cost-effectiveness and quality. Hence, container liners are in high demand due to their cost-effectiveness and reusability, which is expected to drive market growth.

Opportunities

Strategic Initiatives By Leading Organizations

The acceptance and high usage of shipping container liners in the market have increased the demand for the product. To fulfill such demands as per the need of end users related to various applications, it is used for; manufacturers are taking strategic decisions and provide new and innovative products in the market.

Increasing Demands For Large Packaging For Bulk Cargo Commodities

Container liners prevent the contamination of cargo and other products transported after packaging. It shields the bulk cargo from moisture and ensures that the cargo is shipped securely and hygienically. With container liners, very little handling is required in shipping, making all the operations easy. Manufacturers provide container liners in different designs and sizes to transport bulk cargo while ensuring product safety. Hence, the increasing demand for large packaging for bulk cargo commodities might create opportunities for the global shipping container liner market.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on Shipping Container Liner Market

COVID-19 has affected the market to some extent. Due to the lockdown, the manufacturing and production of many small and large companies were halted as well as the demand for shipping container liner decreased as shipping and transportation activities were severely affected due to quarantine measures, which influenced the market. Due to the change in many mandates and regulations, manufacturers can design and launch new products in the market, which will help the market’s growth.

Global Shipping Container Liner Market Scope

The global shipping container liner market is categorized based on type, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Type

Polypropylene (PP) Container Liners

polyethylene (PE) Container Liners

Others

Application

Food And Beverages

Chemicals

Minerals

Agricultural

Others

Competitive Landscape and Global Shipping Container Liner Market Share Analysis

Global shipping container liner market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus on the global shipping container liner market.

Some of the prominent participants operating in the global shipping container liner market are

UNITED BAGS, INC.,

Bulk Corp International,

Nier Systems Inc.,

Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.,

Dev Ventures India Pvt. Ltd.,

