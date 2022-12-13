Asia-Pacific Kaolin Market is Growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The Asia-Pacific kaolin market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,128,21 million by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the kaolin market is the rise in construction activities across the globe, favorable chemical and physical properties of kaolin, increase in demand for kaolin from various end-use industries, and high adoption of kaolin as a coating additive.

Medicinal products, such as mouthwashes, surgical pads, drying agents, and temporary protectants against diaper rash, use kaolin as a key ingredient due to its favorable chemical properties. Therefore, extensive use of kaolin in varied applications and industries may drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific kaolin market.

The Asia-Pacific kaolin market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an analyst brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Kaolin Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in construction activities across the globe

Increasing construction activities in developing economies have been supported by greater migration of the rural population to urban centers and rising investment in infrastructure development. Growing product demand due to the increasing residential remodeling practices in various countries such as the US, drifting consumer focus towards replacing wood floors with ceramic tiles drives the kaolin market growth. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a rapid pace due to growing ceramic production and consumption in its countries.

Favorable chemical and physical properties of kaolin

Kaolin is preferred as a metal of choice in various application and end-use industries owing to its desired and favorable chemical and physical properties it executes when used. There is a growing demand for kaolin clay in the plastics industry as its use enhances its electrical performance, durability, and strength.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of ceramics is due to the opacity, chemical inertness, non-abrasive texture, and flat shape of kaolin clay. In addition, the use of kaolin in concretes and mortar is rising due to its thermal stability. Some grades of kaolin have fine particle sizes, high adsorption, and suspension properties.

Increase in demand for kaolin from various end-use industries

Many significant variables and properties that act in favor of kaolin and rising demand for kaolin-made products have kept the kaolin market growing steadily worldwide. The most common application of kaolin is in the paper sector, allowing it to be utilized as a paper coating with a smooth texture and appropriate opacity.

The increase is attributable to increased demand for paper from various end-use industries, such as packaging and printing. Furthermore, this material is widely used to fill and coat pieces as it reduces particle size and enhances strength. Kaolin is frequently used in the paper industry because it offers a variety of qualities, including good ink receptivity, paper smoothness, and the optimum opacity for paper making.

Restraints/Challenges

Negative effect on paper industry due to the emergence of covid-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted kaolin market manufacture and supply, delaying the worldwide industry’s expansion. Many kaolin enterprises are employing ways to avoid downtime losses, which are increasingly concerning as the pandemic’s effects endure. The performance of kaolin in paper filling applications has been eroded by competition from alternative materials, particularly calcium carbonates. Slow growth in coated paper production will limit advances for kaolin in the future, thus, restraining the development of the Asia-Pacific kaolin market.

Kaolin mining causes numerous environmental and health hazards

From an environmental point of view, the most significant environmental problem arises because the kaolin extractive operations create surfaces with high susceptibility to runoff and water erosion, with a high potential for on- and off-site environmental effects. Moreover, mining kaolin has long-term negative impacts on the environment, such as environmental and agricultural imbalances, erosion, silting of rivers and lakes, and deforestation.

Because of the removal of vegetation for the process of excavation and removal of clay, part of the local soil is unprotected, causing compaction processes in certain situations and leaching. Once the leached soil becomes unsuitable for agriculture, the land used for clay extraction ends up being abandoned by the owners. Therefore, mining kaolin results in the degradation of the environment and human health, which is expected to restrain the growth and development of the Asia-Pacific kaolin market.

Easy availability of substitutes

Some other easily available substitutes in the market are bentonite clay. Bentonite clay has powerful oil absorption properties and can absorb more than its body mass in water. This makes it an excellent ingredient for people with extremely oily skin and drives its use in cosmetic products. Bentonite clay is composed of montmorillonite, a type of smectite clay. It has high water content and swells when it comes into contact with water.

This makes it effective at drawing out impurities from the skin. Another alternative is fuller’s earth, which is also used for skin care and detoxification. In addition, rhassoul clay is a clay that is mined in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco. It is rich in minerals, has cleansing and conditioning properties, and is a great alternative to kaolin clay.

Asia-Pacific Kaolin Market Scope

Grade

Calcined

Hydrous

Delaminated

Surface treated

Process

Water-Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-modified & unprocessed

Application

Paper

Ceramics

Paint & coatings

Fiberglass

Plastic

