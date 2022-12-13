Europe Kaolin Market is Growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The Europe kaolin market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,105.33 million by 2029.

An exceptional Europe Kaolin Market business report contains the list of driving contenders, in-depth knowledge of industry parameters and the experiences of key elements affecting the ABC business. This market research report acts as a valued source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status.

The principal areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report. Two of the major tools utilized in Europe Kaolin Market report for market analysis are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Europe Kaolin Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in construction activities across the globe

Increasing construction activities in developing economies have been supported by greater migration of the rural population to urban centers and rising investment in infrastructure development. Growing product demand due to the increasing residential remodeling practices in various countries, such as the U.S. drifting consumer focus towards replacing wood floors with ceramic tiles, drives the kaolin market growth.

Moreover, Europe is also expected to witness a rapid pace due to growing ceramic production and consumption in its countries.

Favorable chemical and physical properties of kaolin

Kaolin is preferred as a metal of choice in various application and end-use industries owing to its desired and favorable chemical and physical properties it executes when used. There is a growing demand for kaolin clay in the plastics industry as its use enhances its electrical performance, durability, and strength.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of ceramics is due to the opacity, chemical inertness, non-abrasive texture, and flat shape of kaolin clay. In addition, the use of kaolin in concretes and mortar is rising due to its thermal stability. Some grades of kaolin have fine particle sizes, high adsorption, and suspension properties.

Increase in demand for kaolin from various end-use industries

Many significant variables and properties that act in favor of kaolin and rising demand for kaolin-made products have kept the kaolin market growing steadily worldwide. The most common application of kaolin is in the paper sector, allowing it to be utilized as a paper coating with a smooth texture and appropriate opacity. The increase is attributable to increased demand for paper from various end-use industries, such as packaging and printing. Furthermore, this material is widely used to fill and coat pieces as it reduces particle size and enhances strength. Kaolin is frequently used in the paper industry because it offers a variety of qualities, including good ink receptivity, paper smoothness, and the optimum opacity for paper making.

High adoption of kaolin as a coating additive

The paper and paints & coatings industry are among the major users of kaolin in its products. Kaolin is used to enhance the performance of paints in the form of better suspension properties, rapid dispersion, corrosion resistance, superior water resistance, and reduced viscosities. In addition, kaolin is employed as a coating and filling agent when combined with adhesives in paper coating to provide its opacity, color, and printability.

Kaolin is the most extensively used particulate mineral in the filling and coating paper. It improves paper appearance, characterized by gloss, smoothness, brightness, and opacity, and of greatest significance, it improves printability. Paper is also filled with kaolin to extend fiber.

Opportunities

Key strategic initiatives implemented by leading companies

The Europe kaolin market has seen an unexpected negative effect due to the emergence of COVID-10 and nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions. Therefore, the manufacturers mostly focus on keeping the liquidity flow to avoid further losses. Moreover, key players in the kaolin market have been implementing various strategic initiatives and developments to gain a major and dominant market share and enhance their operations.

Europe Kaolin Market Scope

The Europe kaolin market is categorized based on grade, process, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Grade

Calcined

Hydrous

Delaminated

Surface treated

Structured

Process

Water-washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Surface-modified & unprocessed

Application

Paper

Ceramics

Paint & coatings

Cosmetics

Others

