Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market is expected to reach the value of USD 1.56 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the seaweed bio stimulant market was valued at USD 0.857 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Companies in the bio stimulants market are expected to collaborate with experts and researchers to perfect the process of identifying, isolating, extracting, and concentrating specific bio-compounds from seaweed to develop various effective bio stimulant products.

Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for organic products as well as rise in research and development

Increasing agricultural application to improve seed germination and fertiliser effectiveness, rising demand in cosmetics products such as shampoo, cream, and others, surging growth of the marine industry, and increased investment for the development of advanced products are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the seaweed market during the forecast period.

Some of the primary factors driving the global seaweed bio stimulant market are rising demand for organic products, increased marine industry growth, increasing innovative technology, and expanding research and development activities.

Ecological ability and growing demand from the personal care industry is augmenting market growth

The increasing use of seaweed in powder form in cosmetic products such as soaps, shampoo, and creams is propelling the seaweed bio stimulant market forward. The production of liquid seaweed for use in fertilisers and pesticides, as well as increased stress tolerance in plants, are expected to drive the global seaweed extracts market to new heights.

Rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of chemically synthesised pesticides and fertilisers is also fuelling market growth. Bio stimulants have a low ecological footprint, are non-toxic, and do not pollute the soil, which has led to their widespread use.

Opportunity

Government organisations have made aggressive efforts to regulate the production and use of environmentally friendly products, such as prohibiting the use of specific chemicals and establishing maximum consumption limits. As a result, there is an urgent need to develop bio-based agrochemicals in order to reduce the harmful effects of synthetic agrochemicals on the environment. Furthermore, the advantages of using bio stimulants, such as low toxicity, high specificity, and increased efficiency, have led to increased adoption of such products. As a result, there are numerous opportunities for the development of bio stimulants in the market.

Restraints

However, the complex and high production cost of seaweed bio stimulants is restraining market growth. Another factor impeding the growth of the seaweed extract market is the demand for clean label products. The government’s strict rules and regulations are constantly forcing the industry to meet the needs of the consumers. The constant scrutiny of health-conscious consumers has compelled stakeholders to perform multiple checks in the procedures.

COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the global population consume immunity-boosting foods which are required by the human body to fight the outbreak. As a result, the population’s consumption of bio based product rises, increasing the demand for the sea weed bio stimulant market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a profound effect on people’s lives all over the world. With the increasing number of cases, stringent government regulations such as lockdowns, shutting down industries and business sectors, and so on are being implemented in almost every country. It is critical to boost immunity to fight this pandemic.

Recent Development

UPL Limited will collaborate with Chr. Hansan, a global bioscience company, to develop microbial-based biosolutions in October 2021. (Including biostimulants and biopesticides). ?

Isagro SPA acquired Phoenix Del in October 2020 to expand through external lines in the copper-based fungicides and biosolutions segments. The goal of this acquisition is to develop more products in the biostimulant segment.

Tradecorp International launched PhylgreenVR, an exciting first person 360o virtual reality experience in Kenya, in March 2018. The stereoscopic, 360o journey through the entire. Phylgreen process may entice the nation’s farmers, driving sales of the Phylgreen range in the Kenyan market.

Global Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market Scope

Species

Brown algae

Red algae

Green algae

Crop type

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Other crops

Application

Foliar treatment

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

End users

Farmers

Related industries

Research institutes

Others

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the seaweed bio stimulant market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

In North America, the United States dominates due to increased agricultural activity to produce high yields, increasing demand for bio stimulant products. China is growing in Asia-Pacific because most of the food and beverage manufacturers are turning to seaweed bio stimulant to boost their production naturally in the region, whereas France is dominating the market because people are shifting away from chemical fertilisers due to health concerns, which has increased the adoption of seaweed bio stimulant in France.

